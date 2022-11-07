Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Urged by UN to Ensure Human Rights Are Central to Management of Twitter

Why the UN Asked Musk to Make Human Rights Central to Twitter Management

By ANI |  Updated: 7 November 2022 12:43 IST
Elon Musk Urged by UN to Ensure Human Rights Are Central to Management of Twitter

Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's workforce

Highlights
  • Free speech depends on the effective protection of privacy
  • Elon Musk started laying off Twitter employees on Friday
  • The layoff came a week after Musk became the Twitter owner

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk on Saturday issued an open letter to the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk and urged him to "ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter," following the reports of layoff of entire human rights team of the microblogging site.

"In short, I urge you to ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter under your leadership," Türk said in a letter.

"Twitter is part of a global revolution that has transformed how we communicate. But I write with concern and apprehension about our digital public square and Twitter's role in it," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights stated in the letter.

"Like all companies, Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them. Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution," he added.

In his letter, Türk urged Twitter to stand up for the rights to privacy and free expression to the full extent possible, under relevant laws, and to transparently report on government requests that would infringe those rights.

The viral spread of harmful disinformation, like that seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in relation to vaccines, results in real-world harm. Twitter has a responsibility to avoid amplifying content that results in harm to other people's rights.

In the letter, he further said that there is no room for the hatred that incites discrimination, hostility or violence on Twitter.

"Research is essential to better understand social media's impact on our societies. Maintain access to Twitter's data through its open application programming interfaces (APIs)," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Free speech depends on the effective protection of privacy. It is vital that Twitter refrains from invasive user tracking and amassing related data and that it resists, to the fullest extent possible under applicable laws, unjustified requests from governments for user data.

Former Twitter Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh shared the news that the company's human rights team was eliminated Friday.

"Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company. I am enormously proud of the work we did to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, to protect those at-risk in global conflicts & crises including Ethiopia," he tweeted.

Elon Musk started laying off Twitter employees on Friday. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin. Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's roughly 7,500-person workforce. The layoff came a week after Musk became the Twitter owner.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Offers Apology Amid Mass Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
Featured video of the day
Best DSLR Cameras for Content Creators
Advertisement

Related Stories

Elon Musk Urged by UN to Ensure Human Rights Are Central to Management of Twitter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Ultra Specifications Tipped: Details
  2. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Now More Expensive in India: Details
  3. Amazon Prime Video Rs. 599 Annual Subscription Announced in India
  4. Twitter India Fires Majority Employees From Across Teams Under Mass Layoffs
  5. Realme 10 4G Teased in Rush Black Colour Ahead of Imminent Launch
  6. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Chipsets Confirmed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
  7. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Meta's Novi Wallet, Diem Cryptocurrency Spearhead Is Stepping Down
  9. Amazon Seller Cloudtail India Fined Rs. 1 Lakh for Violating BIS Standards
  10. Oppo Find N2 Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Rs. 599 Annual Subscription Announced in India
  2. Oppo Find N2 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  3. Twitter Blue India Rollout Could Take Place in 'Less Than a Month', Elon Musk Says
  4. Realme 10 Series to Launch on November 17, Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Details
  5. Elon Musk Urged by UN to Ensure Human Rights Are Central to Management of Twitter
  6. Indian 'Hack-for-Hire' Companies Infiltrate VIPs Phones, Emails for Private Investigators: Report
  7. Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Offers Apology Amid Mass Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
  8. Avatar 3: James Cameron Prepared to End Franchise With Trilogy if Avatar 2 Underperforms
  9. Facebook Parent Meta Said to Prepare Large-Scale Layoffs This Week Ahead of Weak Holiday Quarter
  10. Apple Wants to Drop ‘Hey’ From the ‘Hey Siri’ Wake Phrase for Voice Commands: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.