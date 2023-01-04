Technology News

Twitter to Expand Types of Political Ads Permitted on Platform After 2019 Global Ban

Twitter also announced that it would relax its advertising policy for "cause-based ads" in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 January 2023 11:13 IST
Twitter to Expand Types of Political Ads Permitted on Platform After 2019 Global Ban

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk has defended his deep cost-cutting measures at Twitter

Highlights
  • Twitter banned political ads in 2019 due to election misinformation
  • Under Elon Musk, Twitter has made several changes to grow revenue
  • Corporate advertisers have fled in response to Musk's takeover

Twitter on Tuesday said it would expand the types of political ads allowed on the social media platform, an apparent reversal of its 2019 global ban on political ads, as the Elon Musk-owned company seeks to grow revenue.

The company tweeted it would also relax its advertising policy for "cause-based ads" in the United States, and moving forward would align its advertising policy "with that of TV and other media outlets."

Twitter banned political ads in 2019 after it and other social media companies like Facebook faced widespread criticism for allowing election misinformation to spread across its services. It also restricted ads related to social causes.

"We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," tweeted Jack Dorsey, Twitter's then-chief executive, in announcing the move.

Since Musk took over Twitter in late October, corporate advertisers have fled in response to the Tesla CEO laying off thousands of employees, reversing the permanent suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump and rushing a paid verification feature that resulted in scammers impersonating publicly listed companies on Twitter.

Last month, Musk defended his deep cost-cutting measures, and said Twitter had been facing "negative cash flow" of $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,900 crore) next year.

Twitter recently restored a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.

Reuters reported in December that the feature was taken down, citing two people familiar with the matter, who said the removal was ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk.

After publication of the story, Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin confirmed the removal and called it temporary. 

About 15 hours after the initial report, Musk, who did not initially respond to requests for comment, tweeted "False, it is still there." In response to criticism by Twitter users, he also tweeted "Twitter doesn't prevent suicide."

The feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, places a banner at the top of search results for certain topics. It has listed contacts for support organizations in many countries related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19, gender-based violence, natural disasters and freedom of expression.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Twitter, Advertising
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022

Related Stories

Twitter to Expand Types of Political Ads Permitted on Platform After 2019 Global Ban
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  3. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  4. Intel Announces 13th Gen Core CPUs for Laptops, New Entry-Level N Series
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  7. iPhone 15 Pro May Get Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More RAM: Jeff Pu
  8. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  9. Pebble’s New Smartwatch Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Apple Watch Ultra
  10. Apple Developing a Pocket-Friendly AirPods Variant: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Activision Takeover: No 'Substantive' Settlement Talks With US FTC, Lawyer Says
  2. Apple iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More RAM In Development: Jeff Pu
  3. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Hands-on Video Suggests Design, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display
  4. BTC, ETH Reel-In Profits, Most Altcoins See Gains for Second Consecutive Day
  5. Twitter to Expand Types of Political Ads Permitted on Platform After 2019 Global Ban
  6. Vivo Y53t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple's Stock Market Value Drops Sharply, Remains Below $2 Trillion For The First Time Since March 2021
  8. Google Alleges CCI Copied Parts of EU Ruling Against Firm on Android Abuse
  9. CES 2023: Asus ROG Gaming Laptops, Desktops Refreshed With Latest Intel, AMD, Nvidia Hardware
  10. GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Launched, GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs Announced at CES 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.