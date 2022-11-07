Technology News
loading

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Offers Apology Amid Mass Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover

Jack Dorsey expressed regret for growing the "company too quickly."

By ANI |  Updated: 7 November 2022 12:32 IST
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Offers Apology Amid Mass Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover

Jack Dorsey one of four co-founders of Twitter stepped down as CEO a year ago this month

Highlights
  • Dorsey created a social media business called Bluesky
  • Dorsey also founded the monetary-payment company Block
  • Elon Musk started laying off Twitter employees on Friday

Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, issued an apology on Saturday to those who were working at present and had been laid off since Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging site. In the midst of the massive layoffs at the San Francisco-based social media behemoth, Dorsey asserted that he was to blame for everyone's present situation and that he was aware that many people were 'angry' with him. He expressed regret for growing the "company too quickly."

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment is. I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he wrote on Twitter.

While expressing his gratitude and love for every individual who has ever worked for Twitter, he added that he did not anticipate that sentiment to ever be reciprocated.

"I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever...and I understand."

As per the reports of the New York Post, Dorsey one of four co-founders of Twitter stepped down as CEO a year ago this month.

Dorsey created a social media business called Bluesky, a new kind of decentralised network that claims to give users and developers greater power, just a little over a week after his fellow billionaire Elon Musk purchased Twitter for an estimated $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,61,720 crore) and started firing half the workforce.

According to New York Post, Dorsey, who also founded the monetary-payment company Block, chose to roll over his $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,220 crore) stake, or 18 million shares, in Twitter rather than cashing out.

Elon Musk started laying off Twitter employees on Friday. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin. Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's roughly 7,500-person workforce. The layoff came a week after Musk became the Twitter owner.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Jack Dorsey
Avatar 3: James Cameron Prepared to End Franchise With Trilogy if Avatar 2 Underperforms
Featured video of the day
LG G2: Artistic, Powerful Tech by LG
Advertisement

Related Stories

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Offers Apology Amid Mass Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Ultra Specifications Tipped: Details
  2. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Now More Expensive in India: Details
  3. Amazon Prime Video Rs. 599 Annual Subscription Announced in India
  4. Twitter India Fires Majority Employees From Across Teams Under Mass Layoffs
  5. Realme 10 4G Teased in Rush Black Colour Ahead of Imminent Launch
  6. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Chipsets Confirmed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
  7. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Meta's Novi Wallet, Diem Cryptocurrency Spearhead Is Stepping Down
  9. Amazon Seller Cloudtail India Fined Rs. 1 Lakh for Violating BIS Standards
  10. Oppo Find N2 Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Rs. 599 Annual Subscription Announced in India
  2. Oppo Find N2 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  3. Twitter Blue India Rollout Could Take Place in 'Less Than a Month', Elon Musk Says
  4. Realme 10 Series to Launch on November 17, Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Details
  5. Elon Musk Urged by UN to Ensure Human Rights Are Central to Management of Twitter
  6. Indian 'Hack-for-Hire' Companies Infiltrate VIPs Phones, Emails for Private Investigators: Report
  7. Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Offers Apology Amid Mass Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
  8. Avatar 3: James Cameron Prepared to End Franchise With Trilogy if Avatar 2 Underperforms
  9. Facebook Parent Meta Said to Prepare Large-Scale Layoffs This Week Ahead of Weak Holiday Quarter
  10. Apple Wants to Drop ‘Hey’ From the ‘Hey Siri’ Wake Phrase for Voice Commands: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.