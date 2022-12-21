Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Bans 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month, 60 Percent More Than October

WhatsApp said it responds to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 December 2022 22:21 IST
WhatsApp Bans 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month, 60 Percent More Than October

Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp had banned 23.24 lakh accounts in the country in October

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has proactively barred 8.11 lakh accounts in October
  • The new IT rules mandate large digital platforms to publish reports
  • WhatsApp received 946 complaints in November from users

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday said it banned 37.16 lakh accounts in India in November, about 60 percent more than the accounts it barred in the preceding month.

The banned WhatsApp accounts in India include 9.9 lakh accounts which were barred proactively before being flagged by users.

In October, WhatsApp had banned 23.24 lakh accounts in the country, including 8.11 lakh accounts which were barred proactively.

"Between November 1, 2022 and November 30, 2022, 3,716,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 990,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users. An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number," WhatsApp said in its India Monthly Report for November published under the Information Technology Rules 2021.

The tougher IT rules, which came into effect last year, mandate large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

Big social media firms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms. Concerns have been flagged by some quarters time and again over digital platforms acting arbitrarily in pulling down content, and 'de-platforming' users.

The government last week announced rules for setting up a grievance appeal mechanism against arbitrary content moderation, inaction, or takedown decisions of big tech companies.

WhatsApp received higher number of appeals from user in November to ban accounts compared to October.

It received 946 complaints in November from users, which included appeal to ban 830 accounts. It acted only against 73 accounts.

WhatsApp said it responds to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket.

An account is 'actioned' when it is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint, the report said.

In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform, the report said. 

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp India, IT Rules
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Old Android Phone Faster

Related Stories

WhatsApp Bans 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month, 60 Percent More Than October
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  4. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  5. Avatar 2 Review: The Biggest, Most Expensive ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
  6. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  7. Elon Musk Is Looking for 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Be Twitter's CEO
  8. Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Celebration Post Broke This Instagram Record
  9. WhatsApp Bans 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month: Monthly Report
  10. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Bans 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month, 60 Percent More Than October
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Xiaomi Pad 6 Details Also Revealed: Report
  4. Apple Extends Self Service Repair to M1 Mac Desktops, Studio Display
  5. Redmi K60 Series Leak Hints at Redmi K60, K60 Pro, K60E Variants; May Launch in December
  6. Tecno Pova 3 Price in India Drops to Rs. 9,999, Its Lowest Price Ever
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Global Variant Spotted On Geekbench: Report
  8. Germany Drops Antitrust Investigation Into Google News Showcase After 'Important Adjustments'
  9. Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Celebration Post Surpasses Image of Egg to Become Most Liked Post on Instagram
  10. Lenovo Tab M9 Unveiled Ahead of CES 2023, to Feature 5,100mAh Battery: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.