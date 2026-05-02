Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in India last month with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a 9,200mAh battery. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and features a 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The new Xiaomi Pad 8 is poised to compete with the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G in the country. All three tablets belong to the mid-range segment and are suitable for streaming and casual gaming, but there are notable differences in performance and screen sizes.

Here we are comparing the Xiaomi Pad 8 against the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G based on their price in India and key specifications.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus vs Xiaomi Pad 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: Price in India

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant with Wi-Fi and 5G. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant and Rs. 34,999 for the 5G+Wi-Fi variant. The tablet includes a Tab Pen stylus in the box. It comes in the Luna Grey colour option.

Xiaomi Pad 8: Price of Xiaomi Pad 8 starts at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 36,999. The Nano Texture display variant of the tablet with 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs. 38,999, while this variant, alongside the pen, costs Rs. Rs. 43,999. It is available in Graphite Grey and Titanium Blue shades.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Wi-Fi only model. The same variant with 5G connectivity costs Rs. 40,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 46,999 for the Wi-Fi only version and Rs. 51,999 for the 5G version. You can get it in Coralred, Gray, and Silver colourways. It includes an S Pen in the box.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus vs Xiaomi Pad 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: Display, OS

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus has Android 15 out of the box. It sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with 2.5K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has 800 nits of peak brightness.

Xiaomi Pad 8: runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3, which is based on Google's Android operating system. It features an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200×2,136 pixels) display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The display offers up to 144Hz refresh rate and is rated to deliver peak brightness of 800 nits. Buyers can choose between a standard glossy display and a Nano Texture version in this model

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G launched with Android 15. It sports a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (1,320×2,112 pixels) TFT panel WITH Samsung's proprietary Vision Booster technology. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and delivers up to 600 nits of peak brightness.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus vs Xiaomi Pad 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: Chipset, Battery

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: Under the hood, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus has a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded with microSD card support up to 2TB. Further, it is backed by a 10,200mAh Li-ion battery with 45W wired charging support.

Xiaomi Pad 8: Xiaomi's Pad 8 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5T RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has a 9,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage by up to 2TB through the microSD card. This tablet uses an 8,000mAh lithium-ion battery.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus vs Xiaomi Pad 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: Camera, Dimensions

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus: On the rear, Lenovo Idea Tab Plus has a single 13-megapixel camera. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 278x181x6.1mm and weighs 540g.

Xiaomi Pad 8: In the Xiaomi Pad 8, you will also get a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. 0. The tablet measures 251.22 x 173.42 x 5.75mm in size and weighs 485g.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G features an 8-megapixel single rear camera unit. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet measures 165.8×254.3×6.6mm and weighs 524g.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus vs Xiaomi Pad 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

As mentioned, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, Xiaomi Pad 8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G are placed in the same price segment in India, but they differ in performance and display size. Therefore, the final buying decision should be taken based on your needs. The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus has an edge over its larger 12.1-inch 2.5K display, bundled stylus, and 10,200mAh battery. The Xiaomi Pad 8 is ideal for gaming and multitasking with Snapdragon chipset. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G is a balanced option with the S Pen and 5G connectivity.

FAQs

1. Which tablet has the biggest display?

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus features the largest display among the three. It has a 12.1-inch LCD screen with 2.5K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

2. Which chipset does the Xiaomi Pad 8 run on?

Xiaomi Pad 8 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform.

3. Do all three tablets support a stylus?

Yes, Xiaomi Pad 8, Lenovo Idea Tab Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G support stylus input. The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G include a stylus in the box.