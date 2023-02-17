Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • ZTE Nubia Pad 3D to Launch on February 28 at MWC 2023, Will Feature World's First Glass Less 3D Display

ZTE Nubia Pad 3D to Launch on February 28 at MWC 2023, Will Feature World's First Glass-Less 3D Display

The ZTE Nubia brand is becoming increasingly popular as a gaming device manufacturer.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 February 2023 15:00 IST
ZTE Nubia Pad 3D to Launch on February 28 at MWC 2023, Will Feature World's First Glass-Less 3D Display

Photo Credit: Nubia

the ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will arrive with a thin bezel

Highlights
  • ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will feature two-front facing cameras
  • The tablet tracks user’s eye-movement to simulate 3D effects
  • ZTE booth will be located at Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via, MWC 2023, Barcelona

ZTE Nubia Pad 3D is all set to be launched at the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, which is scheduled to take place on February 28. The ZTE booth at Barcelona for this year's MWC will showcase the 5G capable Nubia Pad 3D, which will offer users a 3D image display without the need for special 3D-veiwing glasses. This, the company claims is the world's first AI technology developed for viewing images in 3D. The technology is said to track user's eye movement in order to project images that create a 3D effect without the need for 3D glasses.

According to an official post on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, ZTE Nubia Pad 3D has been confirmed to launch at the MWC 2023 event scheduled for February 28 in Barcelona. The 5G enabled tablet is claimed to utilise AI technology that tracks the user's eye movements and simulates a 3D effect while viewing images without the need for special 3D glasses. As mentioned previously, ZTE has claimed that this is the world's first AI technology developed for viewing images in 3D.

In terms of other design and specification details, the ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will arrive with a thin bezel, while housing two-front facing cameras on the display. In between the two front facing cameras is a big sensor, which could be utilised in the headline making feature, glassless 3D. The sensors could aid in tracking eye movements of the user that could be processed to dynamically illuminate 3D viewing.

ZTE's booth at the MWC 2023 at Barcelona, Spain will be located at the Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via, the poster shared on Weibo also confirmed. ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will be unveiled at 12:30pm IST, added the official teaser poster.

The poster also seems to suggest the presence of speaker grills, along with a charging port on the right edge. The tablet is seen adopting a right-angle flat frame with square edges, in the teaser poster image.

Further information regarding full specifications, design, and pricing of the latest tablet is expected to be kept under wraps until the scheduled unveiling. Nevertheless, ZTE will likely have heads turning at the MWC, with the announcement of an innovation that could change how we consume 3D content.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ZTE, ZTE Nubia Pad 3D, MWC, MWC 2023
Varisu, Starring Thalapathy Vijay, to Premier on Prime Video on February 22
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

Related Stories

ZTE Nubia Pad 3D to Launch on February 28 at MWC 2023, Will Feature World's First Glass-Less 3D Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  4. Croma TGIF Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Electronics, Laptops
  5. Vivo V27 Pro Likely to Launch in India at This Price
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC
  8. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  9. Apple Releases iOS 16.4 Beta 1 for Developers: Here's All That's New
  10. Here’s What iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Design Renders, Live Image Show
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Looks to Tame Revamped AI-Powered Bing as Users Report Being Disparaged by Chatbot
  2. Sony, Astar Network Join Forces to Launch Web3 Incubation Initiative: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Details
  4. Ubisoft Says Too Many Titles in Development Led to Recent Game Delays, Cancellations
  5. ZTE Nubia Pad 3D to Launch on February 28 at MWC 2023, Will Feature World's First Glass-Less 3D Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy A04 Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  7. Varisu, Starring Thalapathy Vijay, to Premier on Prime Video on February 22
  8. Windows 11 Support for Apple Silicon Mac, MacBook Models via Parallels Desktop 18 Announced: Details
  9. Xiaomi 13 Ultra With Leica Camera Branding Leaked in Live Images and Schematic
  10. Apple Releases iOS 16.4 Beta 1 for Developers: Here's All That's New
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.