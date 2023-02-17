ZTE Nubia Pad 3D is all set to be launched at the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, which is scheduled to take place on February 28. The ZTE booth at Barcelona for this year's MWC will showcase the 5G capable Nubia Pad 3D, which will offer users a 3D image display without the need for special 3D-veiwing glasses. This, the company claims is the world's first AI technology developed for viewing images in 3D. The technology is said to track user's eye movement in order to project images that create a 3D effect without the need for 3D glasses.

According to an official post on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, ZTE Nubia Pad 3D has been confirmed to launch at the MWC 2023 event scheduled for February 28 in Barcelona. The 5G enabled tablet is claimed to utilise AI technology that tracks the user's eye movements and simulates a 3D effect while viewing images without the need for special 3D glasses. As mentioned previously, ZTE has claimed that this is the world's first AI technology developed for viewing images in 3D.

In terms of other design and specification details, the ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will arrive with a thin bezel, while housing two-front facing cameras on the display. In between the two front facing cameras is a big sensor, which could be utilised in the headline making feature, glassless 3D. The sensors could aid in tracking eye movements of the user that could be processed to dynamically illuminate 3D viewing.

ZTE's booth at the MWC 2023 at Barcelona, Spain will be located at the Hall 3 of Fira Gran Via, the poster shared on Weibo also confirmed. ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will be unveiled at 12:30pm IST, added the official teaser poster.

The poster also seems to suggest the presence of speaker grills, along with a charging port on the right edge. The tablet is seen adopting a right-angle flat frame with square edges, in the teaser poster image.

Further information regarding full specifications, design, and pricing of the latest tablet is expected to be kept under wraps until the scheduled unveiling. Nevertheless, ZTE will likely have heads turning at the MWC, with the announcement of an innovation that could change how we consume 3D content.

