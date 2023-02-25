Technology News

iQoo Z7 Teased to Launch in India Soon, Poster Hints at Rear Dual Camera Unit

iQoo Z7 will be successor to the iQoo Z6, which had an August 2022 launch in China with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 February 2023 13:44 IST
iQoo Z7 Teased to Launch in India Soon, Poster Hints at Rear Dual Camera Unit

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @nipunmarya

The teased image shows the iQoo Z7 in teal colour variants

Highlights
  • The poster showed a smartphone covered under veil
  • The company has not revealed launch date, price, details about iQoo Z7
  • iQoo Z7 series said to include two models for India launch

iQoo Z7 may soon arrive in India as the smartphone was recently teased online. While there has been no official announcement regarding the launch date and specifications the of the purported smartphone, the iQoo Z7 could feature a dual rear camera unit. The handset will be the successor to the iQoo Z6 series, which debuted in China in August 2022. The series debuted in two variants — iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6x — followed by the launch of iQoo Z6 Lite in September 2022.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya took it online to tease the upcoming Z-series smartphone from the company. In his tweet, the CEO dropped hints about another ‘zeisty' smartphone. The poster showed a smartphone covered under veil, with Z7 written in the background. The image, showing the rear panel of the smartphone, hints that the iQoo Z7 could sport a rectangular camera module with dual sensors with the presence of OIS. The iQOO branding is placed at the bottom centre of the panel.

The teased image shows the iQoo Z7 in teal colour variant, but it may unveil in other options as well. However, there has been no details regarding the launch date, price in India, or the specifications of the smartphone.

A previous report by PriceBaba in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani revealed that the iQOO Z7 series will include two models for its launch in India. These two models will be iQOO Z7 5G and the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, with model numbers I2207 and I2213, respectively. In China, the company will reportedly release the iQOO Z7 and the iQOO Z7x. The respective model numbers of these devices are V2270A and V2272A.

The smartphone will be successor to the iQoo Z6, which had an August 2022 launch in China. The smartphone launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with a LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price.
Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z7, iQoo Z6
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
iQoo Z7 Teased to Launch in India Soon, Poster Hints at Rear Dual Camera Unit
