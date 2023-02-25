iQoo Z7 Teased to Launch in India Soon, Poster Hints at Rear Dual Camera Unit

iQoo Z7 may soon arrive in India as the smartphone was recently teased online. While there has been no official announcement regarding the launch date and specifications the of the purported smartphone, the iQoo Z7 could feature a dual rear camera unit. The handset will be the successor to the iQoo Z6 series, which debuted in China in August 2022. The series debuted in two variants — iQoo Z6 and iQoo Z6x — followed by the launch of iQoo Z6 Lite in September 2022.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya took it online to tease the upcoming Z-series smartphone from the company. In his tweet, the CEO dropped hints about another ‘zeisty' smartphone. The poster showed a smartphone covered under veil, with Z7 written in the background. The image, showing the rear panel of the smartphone, hints that the iQoo Z7 could sport a rectangular camera module with dual sensors with the presence of OIS. The iQOO branding is placed at the bottom centre of the panel.

The teased image shows the iQoo Z7 in teal colour variant, but it may unveil in other options as well. However, there has been no details regarding the launch date, price in India, or the specifications of the smartphone.

A previous report by PriceBaba in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani revealed that the iQOO Z7 series will include two models for its launch in India. These two models will be iQOO Z7 5G and the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, with model numbers I2207 and I2213, respectively. In China, the company will reportedly release the iQOO Z7 and the iQOO Z7x. The respective model numbers of these devices are V2270A and V2272A.

The smartphone will be successor to the iQoo Z6, which had an August 2022 launch in China. The smartphone launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with a LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.