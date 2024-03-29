Apple is expected to refresh its iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Over the past few months, several leaks and reports about the purported tablets have surfaced online. The new iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to get larger displays and new chipsets.. Recent leaks suggested that the Apple would launch these iPad models in April. However, a new report now suggests that the launch of the next generation iPad Pro and iPad Air has been pushed further.

In a report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple is likely to unveil the much awaited iPad Pro and iPad Air models in early May, about a month ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that's scheduled to begin on June 10. He added that Apple suppliers are currently boosting the production of the expected iPad models.

An earlier report by Gurman claimed that the products may be launched by the end of March or in April. Gurman now states that the delay is owed to "software work for the devices" and the "complex new manufacturing techniques" of the new displays the models are tipped to get.

Four new iPad Pro variants codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721 are expected to be powered by Apple's new M3 chipset and are said to support "redesigned versions of Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil," according to the report.

Apple has also reportedly been working to get OLED screens on the upcoming iPad models. The iPad Air, which is currently only available in a 10.9-inch size, is also expected to come with a 12.9-inch display. The next-generation iPad Air models are tipped to get M2 chipsets and are also likely to feature landscape-oriented front cameras.

Meanwhile, another recent leak suggested that the upcoming iPad Pro models will sport thinner bezels and will be available in "glossy and matte screen versions." A tipster claimed that the 11-inch variant will have a 7.12mm bezel, while the 12.9-inch option will have a 7.08mm bezel, which is 10 and 15 percent smaller, respectively, compared to their 2022 models.

