HMD T21 Tablet Launched in India With 10.36-Inch 2K Display, 8,200mAh Battery

HMD T21 Tablet comes with dual stereo speakers backed by Ozo Audio technology.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 16:49 IST
HMD T21 Tablet Launched in India With 10.36-Inch 2K Display, 8,200mAh Battery

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD T21 Tablet is sold in a Black Steel colourway

Highlights
  • HMD T21 Tablet can be used as a second screen for PC
  • Both front and rear cameras have 8-megapixel sensors
  • The HMD T21 Tablet has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance
HMD T21 Tablet was launched in India on Tuesday. The tablet boasts a 10.36-inch display with a 2K resolution and eye protection certifications. It is backed by an 8,200mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers backed by Ozo Audio technology. The HMD T21 has an 8-megapixel sensor on the back as well as one on the front.

HMD T21 Tablet Price in India, Availability

HMD T21 Tablet price in India is set at Rs. 15,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage option. It comes in a Black Steel colourway. It is currently available for purchase in the country exclusively on the official HMD website. For a limited period, it will be offered at a special price of Rs. 14,499, the company revealed in a press release.

HMD T21 Tablet Specifications, Features

The HMD T21 Tablet features a 10.36-inch display with 2K resolution and SGS low blue light certification. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The tablet supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box, but the company claims that an Android 14 update for the same is already available.

In the camera department, the HMD T21 Tablet has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and another in the front. It has a dual stereo speaker system with support for Ozo Audio technology. The tablet allows users to stream HD content on Netflix. It offers support for an Active Pen and can be used as a second screen for a PC. 

The HMD T21 Tablet packs an 8,200mAh non-removable battery with 18W wired fast charging support. The tablet ships with a charger in-the-box and supports dual SIM, 4G voice calling, SMS, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, a 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C connectivity.

HMD says that the T21 Tablet is made with eco-friendly materials, including aluminium and recycled plastics. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The tablet supports the face unlock feature for security. It measures 157.3x247.5x7.5mm in size and weighs 467g.

HMD T21 Tablet

HMD T21 Tablet

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.36-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
HMD T21 Tablet, HMD T21 Tablet Price in India, HMD T21 Tablet India Launch, HMD T21 Tablet Features, HMD
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google’s Gemini Space Feature With Sports, Birthday Reminder Cards Spotted: Report
