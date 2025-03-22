Honor Pad X9a With 11.5-inch LCD Screen, Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched

Honor Pad X9a has been launched in Malaysia and the company's latest tablet is equipped with an 11.5-inch LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, runs on a Snapdragon 685 chip from Qualcomm, and packs an 8,300mAh battery. The Honor Pad X9a runs on Android 15, with the company's MagicOS 9.0 running on top. It also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

The company has yet to announce the price of the Honor Pad X9, but the tablet has already been listed on the Honor Malaysia website. It will be available in a single Gray colourway. Honor says the Pad X9a will be sold in an 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Honor Pad X9a Specifications, Features

The new Honor Pad X9a features an 11.5-inch 2.5K (1,504x2,508 pixels) LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. Like many other Android devices, Honor lets users utilise 8GB of unused storage as virtual RAM.

Honor Pad X9a

Photo Credit: Honor

For photography, the Honor Pad X9a is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera, with autofocus and an f/2.0 aperture. Selfies and video chats are handled by a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, with an f/2.2 aperture.

You get up 128GB of storage on the Honor Pad X9a. The tablet offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and it works with the company's wireless keyboards and stylus. The tablet runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

Honor has equipped the Pad X9a with a quad speaker setup. It has an 8,300mAh Li-ion battery that can be charged at 35W. The company claims that the tablet offers up to 70 days of battery life in standby mode. It measures 267.3x167x6.77mm and weighs around 475g.