Honor 400 Lite Design, Key Features Surface Online Via Regional Online Retail Listing

Honor 400 Lite is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2025 20:16 IST
Honor 400 Lite Design, Key Features Surface Online Via Regional Online Retail Listing

Photo Credit: Connextion

Honor 400 Lite (pictured) seen in black, green, and grey colour options

  • Honor 400 Lite will likely come in an 8GB + 256GB option
  • The handset is expected to get a dual rear camera unit
  • The Honor 400 Lite may run on Android 15 out-of-the-box
Honor 400 series, which is expected to launch in May, may include a Lite variant. While nothing is official, the Honor 400 Lite has surfaced online via an ecommerce website. The listing showcases the design and specifications of the handset. The phone has also previously appeared on certification sites. The Honor 400 series is expected to include a base variant, Honor 400 Pro, and an Ultra option. The rumoured Honor 400 Lite will likely succeed the Honor 200 Lite 5G, which launched in India in September 2024.

Honor 400 Lite Design, Key Features

The Honor 400 Lite was spotted on Connextion, a Hungarian online retailing website. The handset is listed in black, green, and grey colour options. The listing suggests that the phone will sport a 6.7-inch display and a 108-megapixel main rear camera.

Honor 400 Lite appears with a squarish rear camera module placed in the top left corner of the panel. Two camera sensors and an LED flash unit are housed within a triangular island inside the module. The display appears to be flat and has slim and uniform bezels as well as a centred, pill-shaped slot at the top for the front camera. The power button and volume rocker are seen on the right edge.

The listing further suggests that the Honor 400 Lite will likely come in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The handset may be priced at HUF 1,61,450 (roughly Rs. 38,100) or HUF 1,38,280 (roughly Rs. 32,600) with a discount, according to the listing.

The Honor 400 Lite with the model number ABR-NX1 was previously spotted on the Google Play Console database. The handset will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The phone is said to have a display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,412 pixels and a pixel density of 480dpi.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor 400 Lite Design, Key Features Surface Online Via Regional Online Retail Listing
