Google Phone App Updated With Support for Custom 'Profile Cards' With Images, Video

Google’s official Phone app was recently updated to add the new feature.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 18:28 IST
Google Phone App Updated With Support for Custom 'Profile Cards' With Images, Video

Photo Credit: Google

Google Phone app will also allow users to create profile card for themselves

Highlights
  • Google Phone app will also let users add videos
  • Google Phone app’s Profile Cards resemble Apple’s Contact Cards
  • The native phone app on iOS does not allow users to add videos
Google Phone has been updated with support for custom Profile Cards for specific contacts. These Profile Cards will appear when a user receives a call from the person they have assigned a Profile Card. This new feature will allow Android device owners to add images, videos, edit text, and background. The feature seems similar to the native phone app on iOS, which lets users set a background image for their contacts, but there are some differences between the two.

Google Phone App's Profile Cards Resemble Apple's Contact Cards

With the latest update of the Google Phone app, create a “Profile Card” for specific contacts on their phones. If the update has not been downloaded automatically, users can head over to the Google Play Store to update the app. With this update, Google will allow Android users to add background colour, an image, a video, and edit text on the calling card.

The feature resembles the contact card feature present in the Phone app on iOS. However, while Apple users can only add an image, Android users can also add a video to the profile card.

google phone app inline Google Phone app

The Google Phone app will also allow users to add a video to the profile card
Photo Credit: Google Phone app/ Screenshot

 

Users can choose how other people's profile cards appear when they call them, as per their preference. Gadgets 360 was able to test this feature on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was running Android 15-based One UI 7.

To set up a profile card, users can open the Google Phone app, select the contact they wish to create a profile card for, and tap on their profile picture. A new window will open, prompting users to create a profile card. The option will appear in the top left corner of the screen.

google phone app inline 1 Google Phone app

The Google Phone app will also let users create a profile card for themselves
Photo Credit: Google Phone app/ Screenshot

 

A user can then start editing the profile card in the Google Phone app. They can either select a video or an image, from their gallery, or pick a simple background with different colours. Additionally, users will also have the option to set a profile card for themselves.

To set up a contact card, open the Contacts app and click on your contact profile picture. A new window will appear, prompting you to create a profile card for yourself. The prompt also highlights that the profile card that they set for themselves will also be visible to others.

At this point, the Google Phone app will also allow users to skip the process and simply edit the contact photo. Once a user is done editing the profile card, they can click on preview to see how the profile card would look on a phone and a tablet when a user calls someone.

The Google Phone app also saw a major design overhaul recently. You can read more about it here and know how to switch back to the older look.

Comments

Further reading: Google Phone, Google Phone App, Google Phone App Update, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
