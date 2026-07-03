Lenovo's Legion Y700 Gen 5 gaming tablet was launched earlier this year with an 8.8-inch 165Hz display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Now, Lenovo is preparing to launch the Lenovo Legion Y700 AI tablet in the chinese market. Although key specifications of the upcoming tablet have not yet been officially revealed, the company posted a teaser confirming the launch timeline and a few design details of the new Android tablet.

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Tablet Officially Teased

In a Weibo post, Lenovo announced that the Lenovo Legion Y700 AI will launch in August. The new tablet is confirmed to offer 5G connectivity and a compact build. It will come with AI-based features.

The teaser video shared by Lenovo shows the Legion Y700 AI in a purple colourway with Legion branding on the back panel. The design is slightly different from the Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5. The new model appears to have a 50-megapixel main rear camera. The camera unit is placed in the top-right corner and is surrounded by an RGB LED light ring. This design element indicates that the tablet is a gaming-centric offering.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 was launched in China last week with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 54,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This model has an 8.8-inch display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a 17,353 sq mm three-channel liquid-cooled vapour chamber.

On the rear, the Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 has a 50-megapixel camera. It has an 8-megapixel front camera with support for facial recognition. The tablet offers several features like AI Voiceprint Hunter 2.0 and AI Pixel Sniper God 2.0. It houses a 9,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.