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Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Tablet Confirmed to Launch in August; Company Teases Gaming Tablet's Design

Lenovo has confirmed that the upcoming Legion Y700 AI will support 5G connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 14:13 IST
Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Tablet Confirmed to Launch in August; Company Teases Gaming Tablet's Design

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI is teased in a purple shade

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y700 AI tablet will launch in China next month
  • It appears to have a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 houses a 9,000mAh battery
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Lenovo's Legion Y700 Gen 5 gaming tablet was launched earlier this year with an 8.8-inch 165Hz display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Now, Lenovo is preparing to launch the Lenovo Legion Y700 AI tablet in the chinese market. Although key specifications of the upcoming tablet have not yet been officially revealed, the company posted a teaser confirming the launch timeline and a few design details of the new Android tablet.

Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Tablet Officially Teased

In a Weibo post, Lenovo announced that the Lenovo Legion Y700 AI will launch in August. The new tablet is confirmed to offer 5G connectivity and a compact build. It will come with AI-based features.

The teaser video shared by Lenovo shows the Legion Y700 AI in a purple colourway with Legion branding on the back panel. The design is slightly different from the Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5. The new model appears to have a 50-megapixel main rear camera. The camera unit is placed in the top-right corner and is surrounded by an RGB LED light ring. This design element indicates that the tablet is a gaming-centric offering.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 was launched in China last week with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 54,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This model has an 8.8-inch display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a 17,353 sq mm three-channel liquid-cooled vapour chamber.

On the rear, the Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 has a 50-megapixel camera. It has an 8-megapixel front camera with support for facial recognition. The tablet offers several features like AI Voiceprint Hunter 2.0 and AI Pixel Sniper God 2.0. It houses a 9,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5

Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3040x1904 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
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Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y700 AI, Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Specifications, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Tablet Confirmed to Launch in August; Company Teases Gaming Tablet's Design
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