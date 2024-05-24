Chinese PC maker Lenovo could launch a new tablet with a slidable display in 2025, according to a recent report. The display would reportedly be supplied by Samsung. Samsung has already shown ongoing developments in its display technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, with foldable, rollable, and slidable displays being showcased. After introducing foldable displays with the Lenovo X1 Fold, the report speculates that the rollable display might make its way to a new tablet that Lenovo is planning to introduce next year.

Lenovo's slidable tablet

According to an X post by Ross Young of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the rumoured hybrid tablet may feature a 13-inch display manufactured by Samsung which could stretch to up to 17 inches. At CES 2024, Samsung showcased a new display technology with a hybrid slidable and rollable panel which it calls Flex Hybrid. It can be folded similarly to Samsung's Fold phones, while also offering the option of sliding out. However, it is unclear if this is the same panel that could make its way to the alleged Lenovo tablet.

The report hints that the tablet is slated to release in Q2 2025. If true, then it would make Lenovo the first company to bring out consumer-centric slidable tablets, with only concepts and prototypes being introduced so far.

Young also suggested that the rumoured tablet is being developed as a hybrid – meaning it could function as both, a tablet and a laptop. It would also reportedly support stylus functionality similar to many of Samsung's smartphones and tablets.

This development comes just days after Samsung reportedly unveiled its new QD-LED display at Display Week 2024. It features pixels made of semi-conductor material that can show backlight and a range of RGB colours. Unlike OLED panels, it does not have any organic material, which potentially means Samsung may finally have found a solution for screen burn-in issues that usually plague OLED displays.

