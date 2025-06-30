Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus may launch in India soon. While an exact launch date is yet to be revealed, the tablet has appeared on the Amazon India website. The listing reveals the design and key features of the upcoming tablet. which was first unveiled at CES 2025 in January. The tablet comes with a 12.7-inch 3K display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a 10,200mAh battery with fast charging support. The Yoga Tab Plus is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and a keyboard with a dedicated AI key.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Listed on Amazon India

The design and key features of the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus have appeared on an Amazon India microsite. Price and availability details have not been revealed yet. The tablet is shown in a Tidal Teal colourway with a dual-tone finish. It is listed to be equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, featuring Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU and Adreno GPU, and is claimed to deliver up to 20 TOPS of AI performance.

The Amazon microsite for the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus reveals that it supports 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It will run Android 14 out-of-the-box and is confirmed to receive OS upgrades up to Android 17, along with four years of security updates through 2029.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus sports a 12.7-inch 3K (2,944x1,840 pixels) anti-reflection PureSightPro display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 900 nits of peak brightness level, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage, and Delta E<1 for colour accuracy.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus supports the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, which features a 1.4mm tip and haptic feedback. It also comes with a keyboard that includes a multi-gesture trackpad and a shortcut key for Lenovo AI Now. Supported AI features include Lenovo AI Note and Live Transcript.

In the camera department, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus features a 13-megapixel front sensor and a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The tablet includes a six-speaker system, including four woofers and two tweeters. You also get Dolby Atmos support and sound tuned by Harman Kardon.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus offers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity. A 3-point pogo pin connector is also provided for the keyboard. The power key doubles as a fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The tablet packs a 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It measures 188.30x290.91x8.52mm and weighs 640g.

