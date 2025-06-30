Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leak Suggests Key Specifications

Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9, and the South Korean tech giant is believed to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the event. Just days ahead of the formal reveal, a leak has surfaced hinting at some of the key specifications of the next-generation foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be 8.9mm thick when folded and is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch cover display along with an 8-inch internal screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, is said to feature a 4.1-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch internal display. It is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications (Leaked)

Weibo tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) has shared alleged specifications of the unannounced Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. As per the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It is said to have a 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal screen. The phone is expected to feature an aluminium frame and a glass ceramic back panel.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view. It could measure 4.2mm in the unfolded state and 8.9mm when folded. It is said to weigh 215g. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick in the folded state and 5.6mm in the unfolded form while weighing 239 grams. The recently launched Vivo X Fold 5 measures 9.2mm in thickness when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications (Leaked)

The tipster claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a 4.1-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch inner display. This would be an upgrade over the 3.4-inch outer screen and 6.7-inch main screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Both screens are said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Samsung is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 7, up from 4,000mAh on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The upcoming clamshell foldable phone is said to measure 13.7mm when closed and 6.5mm when unfolded. It could weigh 188g. The existing model measures 14.9mm and 6.9mm thick in the folded and unfolded forms, respectively.

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9. Besides the next generation foldables, the event is expected to see the launch of new earphones and Galaxy smartwatches. Samsung has also started pre-reservations for the new Galaxy products in India.