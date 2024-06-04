Technology News
OnePlus Pad 2 Key Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing; Launch Timeline Reportedly Delayed

OnePlus Pad 2 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2024 13:09 IST
OnePlus Pad 2 Key Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing; Launch Timeline Reportedly Delayed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to succeed the first-generation OnePlus Pad (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 was previously tipped to launch in H2 2024
  • The tablet is expected to share similar features as the Oppo Pad 3
  • The OnePlus Pad 2 is likely to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box
OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to launch as a successor to the OnePlus Pad, which was unveiled in February 2023. The purported tablet is expected to come with upgrades over the older version. The company has yet to officially confirm the tablet but details about it have started surfacing online. Recently, it was spotted on a benchmarking website which suggested some key features. The launch timeline of the tablet alongside other OnePlus and Oppo devices has also reportedly been delayed.

OnePlus Pad 2 Geekbench listing

The OnePlus Pad 2 was recently spotted on Geekbench with the model number OnePlus OPD2404. The chipset information in the listing showed that the tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The tablet will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 14, as per the listing on the benchmarking website. The purported OnePlus Pad 2 was seen with scores of 2,103 and 6,297 on single and multi-core tests, respectively.

OnePlus Pad 2 specifications (expected)

Since the Oppo Pad 2 shared similar specifications as the OnePlus Pad, the purported Oppo Pad 3 may be similar to the upcoming OnePlus Pad 2. 

The Oppo Pad 3 will reportedly feature a 12.1-inch 3K (3,000 x 2,120 pixels) LCD screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio. It has been tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The tablet is also likely to get a 13-megapixel rear camera as well as an 8-megapixel front camera and be backed by a 9,150mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It may also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Watch 3 launch timeline (expected)

The OnePlus Pad 2 was previously tipped to launch in the second half of 2024, that is, between July and December. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed in a Weibo post that the launch of the OnePlus Pad 2, alongside the OnePlus Watch 3, will likely be delayed. He did not suggest an exact timeline, nor did he hint at a reason for the possible delay.

Another tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) backed this claim. Alongside the OnePlus Pad 2 and the OnePlus Watch 3, the Oppo Pad 3 launch is also reportedly delayed.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad 2 launch timeline, OnePlus Pad 2 specifications, OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
