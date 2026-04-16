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OnePlus Pad 4 India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Design Revealed

OnePlus Pad 4 will go on sale in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and the company’s online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 12:56 IST
OnePlus Pad 4 India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Design Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 4 will feature a single rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 4 will support 80W wired fast charging
  • OnePlus Pad 4 will sport a 13.2-inch 3.4K display
  • The tablet was earlier expected to arrive as Pad 3 Pro
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OnePlus Pad 4 will be launched in India at the end of this month, the company announced on Thursday. Moreover, the smartphone maker has also confirmed that the upcoming tablet will be sold in the country via two e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As part of the announcement, the key specifications, features, and design of the new OnePlus Pad 4 have been revealed. This comes days after the company began teasing the launch of a new OnePlus Pad series device. The tablet was earlier expected to be unveiled in India as the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro.

OnePlus Pad 4 Set to Launch in India on April 30

In a press release, the tech firm has announced that the OnePlus Pad 4 will be launched in India on April 30 at 12 pm IST. On top of this, the dedicated microsites for the tablet on Flipkart, Amazon, and the OnePlus India online store are now live, confirming their availability via the websites. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is also found on the flagship OnePlus 15.

The company claims that the OnePlus Pad 4 managed to score 41,86,268 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It is also claimed to offer 20 percent enhanced CPU performance, 35 percent improved CPU efficiency, 23 percent enhanced GPU performance, and 20 percent improved GPU energy efficiency.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the tablet will be equipped with a 13.2-inch 3.4K (3,392x2,400 pixels) 12-bit True Color Display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, up to 540Hz touch sampling rate, 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 315 ppi pixel density, and Dolby Vision. The OnePlus Pad 4 is also shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, featuring a camera and an LED flash. Three pogo pins also appear on the back panel.

OnePlus' upcoming Pad series device will also be backed by a 13,380mAh battery. The company claims that the OnePlus Pad 4 will provide about 54 days of standby time, 20 hours of video playback, or seven hours of gaming on a single charge. The tablet will also support the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus. The tech firm will also equip the upcoming OnePlus Pad 4 with an eight-speaker setup, featuring four bass speakers and four tweeters.

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Further reading: OnePlus Pad 4, OnePlus, OnePlus Pad 4 India Launch, OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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