Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Likely to Feature Same Snapdragon Chipset Seen on OnePlus 15, Geekbench Listing Shows

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Likely to Feature Same Snapdragon Chipset Seen on OnePlus 15, Geekbench Listing Shows

OnePlus recently began teasing the launch of a new tablet, which could be called the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro or the OnePlus Pad 4.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 15:11 IST
OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Likely to Feature Same Snapdragon Chipset Seen on OnePlus 15, Geekbench Listing Shows

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 3 ships with a single rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 3 Pro might feature 12GB of RAM
  • OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is expected to ship with Android 16
  • The company has yet to confirm the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro moniker
Advertisement

OnePlus recently began teasing the launch of a new device in India, which is expected to launch as part of the OnePlus Pad series. While the tech firm has yet to reveal the name of the upcoming device, it is expected to be marketed as either the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro or the OnePlus Pad 4. A day after the company dropped the teaser, the purported OnePlus Pad 3 Pro has reportedly been listed on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications. The tablet is said to be equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It is said to also ship with the latest Android version.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is now listed on Geekbench with the model number OPD2514. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing on the benchmarking platform. The listing also suggests that the purported OnePlus tablet will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, and is also found on the OnePlus 15.

The chip is said to feature six efficiency cores clocked at 3.63GHz, along with two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.61GHz. The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro might also feature 12GB of RAM and an Adreno 840 GPU. The tablet is said to ship with Android 16, with OxygenOS 16 skin on top. The listing also suggests that the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro managed to score 3,467 points (single core) and 10,377 points (multi core) on the test.

This comes a day after the smartphone maker began teasing the launch of a new device in India, which could either be called the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro or the OnePlus Pad 4. The teaser suggested that the upcoming tablet might feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, placed in the top-left corner of the panel. Meanwhile, the centrally aligned OnePlus logo could appear in the middle of the panel.

The upcoming OnePlus tablet is also expected to sport a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD touchscreen, which is said to offer up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It might feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The tablet could pack a 13,000mAh or larger battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is said to feature a 13-megapixel rear camera, paired with an LED flash.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Pad 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Pad 3 Pro India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Motorola Edge 70 Pro India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Meta Partners With Broadcom to Develop Next Generation of Its AI Chipsets

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Likely to Feature Same Snapdragon Chipset Seen on OnePlus 15, Geekbench Listing Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Samsung Galaxy S25 Models Just Received a Price Cut in India
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Will Debut in India in Three Colourways on This Date
  3. God of War Spinoff Will Reportedly Feature Tyr, Explore Several Mythologies
  4. Vivo T5 Pro 5G With 9,020mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  5. Oppo F33 Pro 5G Arrives in India With a 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Oppo F33 5G Launches in India With These Specifications
  7. DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April 16 Launch
  8. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features and Offers
  9. Sony Is Working on an Animated Bloodborne Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Zerion Links Crypto Cyberattack to North Korean Hackers Using AI Tactics
  2. Google’s SynthID AI Watermarking Tech Claimed to Be Reverse-Engineered
  3. Samsung Patent Hints at Triple-Folding Galaxy Z TriFold Wide With Broader Display
  4. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Series Key Features, Colourways and Other Details Surface Online
  5. Xiaomi 17 Max Turns Up on China's SRRC Database, Could Launch Soon
  6. OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Launch Teased, Might Debut With OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra This Month
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Specifications Leaked: Here's How It Differs From the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
  8. Meta Partners With Broadcom to Develop Next Generation of Its AI Chipsets
  9. OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Likely to Feature Same Snapdragon Chipset Seen on OnePlus 15, Geekbench Listing Shows
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Pro India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »