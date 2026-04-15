OnePlus recently began teasing the launch of a new device in India, which is expected to launch as part of the OnePlus Pad series. While the tech firm has yet to reveal the name of the upcoming device, it is expected to be marketed as either the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro or the OnePlus Pad 4. A day after the company dropped the teaser, the purported OnePlus Pad 3 Pro has reportedly been listed on a benchmarking platform, revealing its key specifications. The tablet is said to be equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset. It is said to also ship with the latest Android version.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is now listed on Geekbench with the model number OPD2514. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing on the benchmarking platform. The listing also suggests that the purported OnePlus tablet will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, and is also found on the OnePlus 15.

Indian/Global variant OnePlus Pad 3 Pro (OPD2514) will be powered by a top-tier SoC, teased yesterday by OnePlus India.



Specifications:

🔳 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

• 2× cores @ 4.61 GHz

• 6× cores @ 3.63 GHz

🔳 Adreno 840 GPU

🍭 Android 16

💾 12GB RAM



Geekbench CPU scores:… pic.twitter.com/tYJGrxeMnx — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 15, 2026

The chip is said to feature six efficiency cores clocked at 3.63GHz, along with two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.61GHz. The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro might also feature 12GB of RAM and an Adreno 840 GPU. The tablet is said to ship with Android 16, with OxygenOS 16 skin on top. The listing also suggests that the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro managed to score 3,467 points (single core) and 10,377 points (multi core) on the test.

This comes a day after the smartphone maker began teasing the launch of a new device in India, which could either be called the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro or the OnePlus Pad 4. The teaser suggested that the upcoming tablet might feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, placed in the top-left corner of the panel. Meanwhile, the centrally aligned OnePlus logo could appear in the middle of the panel.

The upcoming OnePlus tablet is also expected to sport a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD touchscreen, which is said to offer up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It might feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The tablet could pack a 13,000mAh or larger battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is said to feature a 13-megapixel rear camera, paired with an LED flash.