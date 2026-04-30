The OnePlus Pad 4 was launched in India on Thursday. The tablet sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus has equipped it with several productivity-focused features, enabling PC-like capabilities. The OnePlus Pad 4 comes with the OnePlus Stylo Pro stylus, which is claimed to offer improved pressure sensitivity and a refined tip for better precision.

OnePlus Pad 4 Price in India, Availability

The OnePlus Pad 4 price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also comes in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration, priced at Rs. 64,999. The tablet has been launched in two colourways — Dune and Sage Mist.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs. 5,000, bringing down the effective price of the Pad 4 to Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models, respectively. The company is also bundling the OnePlus Stylo Pro for free for a limited period, along with up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

The OnePlus Pad 4 will be available for purchase starting May 5 via Amazon, Flipkart, the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store app, and offline retail stores.

OnePlus Pad 4 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad 4 sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (3,153 × 2,048 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, and 12-bit colour depth. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The tablet runs on OxygenOS 16 and offers PC-like multitasking features such as resizable windows, drag-and-drop support, and improved file management. It also supports second-screen functionality and cross-device controls. On the AI front, it includes tools like AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Translate, AI Painter, and AI Recorder with real-time transcription and summarisation.

For audio, the OnePlus Pad 4 is equipped with an eight-speaker setup featuring four woofers and four tweeters with spatial audio support. The brand has also equipped the tablet with a 40,670 square mm vapour chamber for improved heat dissipation.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and an AI-powered smart antenna system for improved signal stability. The tablet has a metal unibody design, measuring 5.94mm in thickness and weighing 672g. It also supports accessories such as the OnePlus Stylo Pro and an upcoming smart keyboard for enhanced productivity.

The OnePlus Pad 4 packs a 13,380mAh battery, claimed to offer up to 20 hours of video playback and up to seven hours of gaming. It supports 80W wired fast charging.