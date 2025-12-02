Technology News
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Android 16

OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be equipped with at least 8GB of RAM, as per a new listing on Geekbench.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 10:50 IST
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, Android 16

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be launched in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 will be launched alongside the OnePlus 15R
  • OnePlus Pad 2 will have 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution.
  • It will offer company's self-developed Open Canvas software
OnePlus Pad Go 2 is scheduled to launch on December 17 in India alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone. Just days before the formal release, the tablet appeared on the Geekbench website, revealing its model number and key specifications. The upcoming OnePlus tablet is listed with an octa-core MediaTek processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is likely to feature upgrades over the 2023 OnePlus Pad Go.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad Go 2, with model number OnePlus OPD2504, scored 1,065 in the single-core and 3,149 in multi-core test on Geekbench. The listing shows the device with Android 16. As per the listing, OnePlus OPD2504 runs on an octa-core chipset with ARMv8 architecture.

The CPU has four cores clocked at 2GHz and another four cores operating at 2.50GHz. These frequencies suggest that it will be equipped with a Dimensity 7300 chip, which was first introduced by MediaTek in May 2024.

oneplus pad 2 go geekbench OnePlus OPD2504

OnePlus OPD2504
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

In addition to a MediaTek chipset, the OnePlus OPD2504 is listed with Mali-G615 MC2 and 8GB of RAM. It also reveals that the tablet will run on Android 16, presumably with the company's OxygenOS 16 interface.

Very little is known about the OnePlus Pad Go 2's specifications. It is scheduled to go official in the country on December 17 alongside the OnePlus 15R. The live launch event will be held in Bengaluru.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 2 has already been teased in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colourways. It is confirmed to feature a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution. The display is touted to deliver a peak brightness of 900 nits and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The tablet will have Dolby Vision and TÜV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification.

The upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 will come with the company's self-developed Open Canvas software. It will have 5G connectivity and be compatible with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. The new model will succeed the OnePlus Pad Go, which was launched in 2023.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
iPhone SE, iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (Second Generation) Added to Apple's Vintage and Obsolete Products List

