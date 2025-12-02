OnePlus Pad Go 2 is scheduled to launch on December 17 in India alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone. Just days before the formal release, the tablet appeared on the Geekbench website, revealing its model number and key specifications. The upcoming OnePlus tablet is listed with an octa-core MediaTek processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is likely to feature upgrades over the 2023 OnePlus Pad Go.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad Go 2, with model number OnePlus OPD2504, scored 1,065 in the single-core and 3,149 in multi-core test on Geekbench. The listing shows the device with Android 16. As per the listing, OnePlus OPD2504 runs on an octa-core chipset with ARMv8 architecture.

The CPU has four cores clocked at 2GHz and another four cores operating at 2.50GHz. These frequencies suggest that it will be equipped with a Dimensity 7300 chip, which was first introduced by MediaTek in May 2024.

OnePlus OPD2504

Photo Credit: Geekbench

In addition to a MediaTek chipset, the OnePlus OPD2504 is listed with Mali-G615 MC2 and 8GB of RAM. It also reveals that the tablet will run on Android 16, presumably with the company's OxygenOS 16 interface.

Very little is known about the OnePlus Pad Go 2's specifications. It is scheduled to go official in the country on December 17 alongside the OnePlus 15R. The live launch event will be held in Bengaluru.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 2 has already been teased in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colourways. It is confirmed to feature a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution. The display is touted to deliver a peak brightness of 900 nits and 98 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The tablet will have Dolby Vision and TÜV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification.

The upcoming OnePlus Pad 2 will come with the company's self-developed Open Canvas software. It will have 5G connectivity and be compatible with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. The new model will succeed the OnePlus Pad Go, which was launched in 2023.

