OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace 2 has a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 17:09 IST
OnePlus Ace 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 is available in two colour variants - Glacier Blue and Vast Black

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC
  • The phone has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery, supports 100W fast charging

OnePlus Ace 2 has been launched in China. The model is expected to launch as the OnePlus 11R 5G in India later today. It shares many design features with the mainstay OnePlus 11 5G model, but the newly launched smartphone is more affordable. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, the smartphone offers a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display and also features the Alert Slider. The OnePlus 11R is likely to feature similar features and specifications as the OnePlus Ace 2.

OnePlus Ace 2 price, availability

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus launched the OnePlus Ace 2 in China in three configurations. The base 12GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs. 34,000). Meanwhile, the 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB are priced at CNY 3099 (roughly Rs. 37,800) and CNY 3499 (roughly Rs. 42,600), respectively. The device is offered in two colour options - Glacier Blue and Vast Black.

OnePlus Ace 2 specifications, features

The newly launched dual nano SIM-supported smartphone by OnePlus features a 6.74-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED almost edge-to-edge display, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen also has a pixel density of 450ppi and a peak maximum brightness of 1450 nits. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, coupled with up to 16GB RAM.

It comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The OnePlus Ace 2 does not support optical zoom, but supports 10x digital zoom. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed within a centrally aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the almost end-to-end display.

OnePlus Ace 2 can record 4K quality videos at 30fps (frames-per-second) using the rear camera and it assures to be shake-free thanks to both EIS (electronic image stabilisation) and OIS (optical image stabilisation) support.

The OnePlus Ace 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W flash fast charging support. The 5G-enabled device gets connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2772x1240 pixels
