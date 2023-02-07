OnePlus 11R was launched in India on Tuesday as the successor to the OnePlus 10R, at the company's Cloud 11 launch event. It shares many visual elements with the flagship OnePlus 11 5G model, but the newly released handset will be sold at a more affordable price. The smartphone, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, is equipped with a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED display and also sports the company's Alert Slider on the right side of the frame. The model was launched earlier in the day in China as the OnePlus Ace 2.

OnePlus 11R price in India, availability

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11R in India in two configurations. The base 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. Meanwhile, the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The device is available in two colour options - Sonic Black, and Galatic Silver and will go on sale via Amazon, the OnePlus website, and retail stores across the country on February 28. Pre-orders for the handset will start on February 21.

OnePlus 11R specifications, features

OnePlus's newly released dual SIM (Nano) smartphone sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (2772x1240) curved AMOLED display with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz, up to 1000Hz touch response, 450 ppi and 1450 peak brightness. In addition, the screen has a pixel density of 450ppi and a maximum brightness of 1,450 nits. The OnePlus 10R 5G, launched last April, on the other hand, runs on OxygenOS 12.1 and has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 11R is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G chipset and up to 16GB of RAM, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC used for its predecessor.

The phone comes with three rear cameras - a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 4cm macro camera with a 120-degree ultra-wide lens. The OnePlus 11R does not offer optical zoom support but features 10x digital zoom. The 16-megapixel front camera is encased in a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The rear camera on the OnePlus 11R can record 4K quality videos at 30fps (frames-per-second) and is shake-free because of its EIS (electronic image stabilisation) and OIS (optical image stabilisation) support.

5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS are among the connectivity options available on the 5G-enabled device. The OnePlus 11R comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash fast charging, which ensures better discharging and safe rebooting.

