Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Pad 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version SoC, 9,510mAh Battery Launched

It has a 12.1-inch 3K (2,120x3,000 pixels) display with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 15:15 IST
Oppo Pad 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version SoC, 9,510mAh Battery Launched

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 3 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.1
  • It has eight stereo speakers
  • Oppo Pad 3 Pro supports facial recognition
Advertisement

Oppo Pad 3 Pro was launched in global markets outside China on Thursday alongside the Oppo Find X8 series. Oppo's new Android tablet boasts a 12.1-inch display with 3K resolution and maximum 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading version SoC with 12GB RAM and carries a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Pad 3 Pro was launched in Oppo's home market in October last week.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Price

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro is priced at RM 3,299 (roughly Rs. 64,000) in Malaysia for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in the Starlit Blue colour option. As a limited-time offer, Oppo is providing the Pencil 2 Pro and the Smart Keyboard with the tablet for free of cost. 

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Specifications

The newly announced Oppo Pad 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.1 and sports a 12.1-inch 3K (2,120x3,000 pixels) display with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 303ppi pixel density, 900 nits peak brightness, and up to 540Hz touch sampling rate. The display is certified by TUV Rheinland for Intelligent Eye Care and Circadian Friendly and has Dolby Vision support.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset with Adreno 750 GPU, along with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. This Qualcomm chipset has up to 3.4GHz clock speed.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has eight speakers with Hi-Res audio and Hi-Res wireless audio certification.

Connectivity options available on the Oppo Pad 3 Pro include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor. It supports facial recognition.

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro houses a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback time on a single charge. It measures 268.66x195.06x6.49mm and weighs 586 grams. The tablet supports inputs via Oppo's Pencil 2 Pro stylus and it can be paired with a smart keyboard for a PC-like experience (both are sold separately).

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Pad 3 Pro, Oppo Pad 3 Pro Price, Oppo Pad 3 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y300 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Five Charged in US for Crypto Hacking Spree Using ‘Scattered Spider’ Method: Details

Related Stories

Oppo Pad 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version SoC, 9,510mAh Battery Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y300 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. iPhone 17 Slim Design, Price Range, Specifications Revealed in New Leak
  3. Redmi Note 14 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Cost More at Launch Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Upcoming Debut
  6. HMD Fusion India Launch Teased; to Be Available on Amazon
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series With Hasselblad Cameras Launched in India: See Price
  8. Study Reveals the Shape of a Photon for the First Time Ever
  9. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version SoC Launched
  10. Android 16 May Automatically Hide Sensitive Notifications on Lock Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Announces Android 15-based ColorOS 15 Globally with Find X8 Series: Compatible Models
  2. Realme GT Neo 7 Series Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Get 7,000mAh Battery
  3. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finds Organic Molecules on Mars
  4. Samsung Gauss2 Multimodal AI Model With Support for Up to 14 Languages Unveiled at SDC24
  5. Android Switch App for iOS Users Launched; Google Says Improved Data Transfers Coming to More Phones in 2025
  6. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version SoC, 9,510mAh Battery Launched
  7. Android 16 Will Reportedly Automatically Hide Sensitive Lock Screen Notifications
  8. Vivo Y300 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Five Charged in US for Crypto Hacking Spree Using ‘Scattered Spider’ Method: Details
  10. Disney Bets on Korean and Japanese Originals in Asia Growth Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »