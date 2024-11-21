Oppo Pad 3 Pro was launched in global markets outside China on Thursday alongside the Oppo Find X8 series. Oppo's new Android tablet boasts a 12.1-inch display with 3K resolution and maximum 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading version SoC with 12GB RAM and carries a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Pad 3 Pro was launched in Oppo's home market in October last week.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Price

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro is priced at RM 3,299 (roughly Rs. 64,000) in Malaysia for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in the Starlit Blue colour option. As a limited-time offer, Oppo is providing the Pencil 2 Pro and the Smart Keyboard with the tablet for free of cost.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro Specifications

The newly announced Oppo Pad 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.1 and sports a 12.1-inch 3K (2,120x3,000 pixels) display with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 303ppi pixel density, 900 nits peak brightness, and up to 540Hz touch sampling rate. The display is certified by TUV Rheinland for Intelligent Eye Care and Circadian Friendly and has Dolby Vision support.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset with Adreno 750 GPU, along with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. This Qualcomm chipset has up to 3.4GHz clock speed.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has eight speakers with Hi-Res audio and Hi-Res wireless audio certification.

Connectivity options available on the Oppo Pad 3 Pro include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor. It supports facial recognition.

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro houses a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback time on a single charge. It measures 268.66x195.06x6.49mm and weighs 586 grams. The tablet supports inputs via Oppo's Pencil 2 Pro stylus and it can be paired with a smart keyboard for a PC-like experience (both are sold separately).