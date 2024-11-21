Oppo announced on Tuesday that Google's in-house artificial intelligence (AI) model Gemini will be powering some of the features in ColorOS 15. The company is also introducing Circle to Search with the major update to its operating system. Both of these features will first come to the Oppo Find X8 series, which was globally launched on Thursday. Notably, the Chinese smartphone brand unveiled the ColorOS 15 update and its new features last month. However, at the time, the Google AI features were not revealed.

Oppo Introduces Gemini, Circle to Search in ColorOS 15

In a press release, Oppo detailed the new features coming to ColorOS 15. The Chinese smartphone brand already offers multiple AI features in its devices, however, those are built in-house and use the company's native large language models. But with ColorOS 15, users will also be able to use Gemini-powered features.

The company highlighted that Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash AI models will power some of the features in the new iteration of the operating system. Gemini will be incorporated within Oppo's Notes and Documents app. While the features were not detailed, the company stated Google's AI will help users by reworking the structure and polishing the language of the text in these apps.

Additionally, an AI Recording Summary feature will also be powered by Gemini. It can summarise voice recordings and generate meeting notes and overviews. While this is the first time Oppo devices will natively integrate Gemini features, the company could introduce more third-party AI features in the future.

However, the biggest highlight is the introduction of Circle to Search to Oppo devices. Once it goes live, the visual lookup feature can be activated by long pressing the home button or navigation bar. Users will be able to search any on-screen element without needing to switch apps.

Alongside, the ColorOS 15 update will also bring the Gemini app to devices. The app's inclusion will also ensure that users can set Gemini as their default AI assistant and take advantage of its capabilities. The app will come updated with the Gemini Live feature which allows two-way voice communication with the AI.

Oppo also confirmed that these new AI features with ColorOS 15 will first be introduced to the newly launched Oppo Find X8 series. There is no word on which other Oppo devices will get these AI capabilities or when.

