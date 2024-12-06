OnePlus could launch a new tablet soon. A tipster has suggested some key features of the rumoured tablet including display, chipset, camera, battery and charging details. These suggest that the purported OnePlus Pad could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 3, which was unveiled in China in November alongside the Oppo Reno 13 series. Notably, the company revealed the OnePlus Pad Pro in the country in June. A recent report claimed that OnePlus may refresh the model with a 13-inch "Huaxing" LCD screen.

New OnePlus Tablet Features (Expected)

OnePlus is working on a "standard edition" of a tablet, suggesting it is not a "Pro" model, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The post claims that the purported tablet sports an 11.6-inch 2.8K+ (2,800x2,000 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The tipster added that the OnePlus tablet could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and a 9,520mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. For optics, the tablet is expected to carry 8-megapixel front and rear camera sensors. The post did not hint at a moniker or an expected launch timeline.

The tipped specifications suggest that the rumoured OnePlus tablet could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 3, which gets an 11.61-inch 2.8K IPS LCD screen and ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the 8GB + 128GB option in China. It is available in a Soft Light Edition as well.

Meanwhile, a recent leak claimed that the OnePlus Pad Pro could be refreshed with a larger 13-inch "Huaxing" LCD screen with a 3,840 x 2,400 pixels resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits of brightness and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The current OnePlus Pad Pro variant is equipped with a 12.1-inch 3K display.

