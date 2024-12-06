Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Tablet With11.6-Inch Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC Surfaces Online

The rumoured OnePlus tablet could be a rebranded Oppo Pad 3.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 16:32 IST
OnePlus Tablet With11.6-Inch Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 3 (pictured) was launched in China in November

Highlights
  • New OnePlus tablet may launch with 67W wired fast charging support
  • For optics, it could carry 8-megapixel front and rear cameras
  • The launch timeline of the purported tablet has not yet been suggested
Advertisement

OnePlus could launch a new tablet soon. A tipster has suggested some key features of the rumoured tablet including display, chipset, camera, battery and charging details. These suggest that the purported OnePlus Pad could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 3, which was unveiled in China in November alongside the Oppo Reno 13 series. Notably, the company revealed the OnePlus Pad Pro in the country in June. A recent report claimed that OnePlus may refresh the model with a 13-inch "Huaxing" LCD screen.

New OnePlus Tablet Features (Expected)

OnePlus is working on a "standard edition" of a tablet, suggesting it is not a "Pro" model, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The post claims that the purported tablet sports an 11.6-inch 2.8K+ (2,800x2,000 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The tipster added that the OnePlus tablet could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and a 9,520mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. For optics, the tablet is expected to carry 8-megapixel front and rear camera sensors. The post did not hint at a moniker or an expected launch timeline.

The tipped specifications suggest that the rumoured OnePlus tablet could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 3, which gets an 11.61-inch 2.8K IPS LCD screen and ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the 8GB + 128GB option in China. It is available in a Soft Light Edition as well.

Meanwhile, a recent leak claimed that the OnePlus Pad Pro could be refreshed with a larger 13-inch "Huaxing" LCD screen with a 3,840 x 2,400 pixels resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits of brightness and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The current OnePlus Pad Pro variant is equipped with a 12.1-inch 3K display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Pad 3

Oppo Pad 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Pro, Oppo Pad 3, OnePlus, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Introduces PaliGemma 2 Family of Open Source AI Vision-Language Models

Related Stories

OnePlus Tablet With11.6-Inch Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC Surfaces Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and More
  2. Redmi Note 14 5G Amazon Microsite Reveals Colour Options, Key Features
  3. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features in These Regions
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, and More
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Shade
  6. OnePlus Announces Green Line Worry-Free Solution in India
  7. OnePlus 13 Amazon Availability in India Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. OpenAI Introduces New ChatGPT Pro Subscription, Releases o1 AI Model
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Typing Indicators on Android and iOS
  10. Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Streaming Soon on Netflix!
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Suspended Account Scam Being Used By Hackers to Steal User Information in Several Countries
  2. Bird-Inspired RAVEN Robot Has Specialised Legs to Help it Jump Into Flight
  3. iOS 18.2 Release Candidate With Bug Fixes and System Improvements Released
  4. OnePlus Tablet With11.6-Inch Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC Surfaces Online
  5. Google Introduces PaliGemma 2 Family of Open Source AI Vision-Language Models
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Foldable Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Hubble Offers Closest Look at Quasar 3C 273, Reveal Hidden Structures
  8. No GTA 6 Trailer a Year After Reveal as Fans Wait for Official Update From Rockstar Games
  9. Markets with Evolving Web3 Regulations Offer Exciting Opportunities: Ryan Sungho Kim at IBW 2024
  10. OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution With Lifetime Screen Warranty Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »