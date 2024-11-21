Vivo Y300 5G was launched in India on Thursday. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The phone supports 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers, offers an IP64-rating, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone joins the Vivo Y300 Plus handset, which was unveiled in the country in October, with a 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.78-inch full-HD screen, and 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y300 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y300 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 23,999. The phone is currently available for pre-booking in the country via the Vivo India e-store and will go on sale starting November 26.

Select customers can get up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount and up to six months of no-cost EMI options upon the purchase of the Vivo Y300 5G. Buyers who pre-book the handset before the sale date can get a flat Rs. 2,000 instant cashback during the transaction, or they can opt to buy it at an EMI rate of Rs. 43 per day.

Together with the Vivo Y300 5G, customers can choose to buy the Vivo TWS 3e at an additional cost of Rs. 1,499. This bundle allows people to get the earphones at a cheaper price than the usual rate of Rs. 1,899.

The Vivo Y300 5G is offered in three colour options — Emerald Green, Phantom Purple, and Titanium Silver.

Vivo Y300 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y300 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits of local peak brightness, and 394ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended up to 2TB via a microSD card. The handset ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 skin on top.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y300 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera carries a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The cameras support AI-backed imaging and editing features. The smartphone has a dual stereo speaker unit as well.

The Vivo Y300 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 80 percent in about 30 minutes. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the phone gets an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Emerald Green and Phantom Purple variants of the Vivo Y300 5G measure 163.23 x 75.93 x 7.79mm in size and weighs 188g. The Titanium Silver option of the handset is slightly thicker and 7.95mm and weighs 190g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.