Oppo Pad 5 is expected to launch next month alongside the flagship Oppo Find X9 series. With only a few weeks left until the launch event, the tablet has surfaced on a benchmarking website, revealing its model number and key specifications. The Oppo Pad 5 is listed in the database with Google's latest Android 16 operating system and 12GB of RAM. The Oppo Pad 5 is rumoured to feature a 12.1-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It could come with a 10,300mAh battery and support 67W wired fast charging.

Oppo Pad 5 Specifications (Expected)

An Android tablet with model number Oppo OPD2506, which is believed to be the Oppo Pad 5, has been listed on Geekbench. It scored 2,673 points and 7,839 points in the single core and multi core benchmark tests, respectively.

Oppo OPD2506

Photo Credit: Geekbench

On the Geekbench database, the Oppo Pad 5 is shown with Android 16 and 12GB RAM. It runs on an octa core chipset, which is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. The chipset has a prime core clocked at 3.73GHz, three cores capped at 3.30GHz and four cores with 2.40GHz speed.

Oppo is expected to unveil the upcoming Oppo Pad 5 on October 16 in China, alongside the Oppo Find X9 series. It is said to arrive with upgrades over the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, which was unveiled in April this year. The Oppo Pad 4 Pro boasts a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage and a 12,140mAh battery.

As per past leaks, the Oppo Pad 5 features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with 3K+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature an 8-megapixel single rear camera unit. It could launch in grey, purple and silver shades.

The Oppo Pad 5 is expected to be released in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. It is said to feature a 10,300mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It could weigh 579g.

