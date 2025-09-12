Oppo Pad 5 may arrive in China soon, according to details shared by a tipster. The purported tablet could launch alongside the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series. Ahead of its debut in China, the key specifications of the Oppo Pad 5 and its colour options have surfaced online. The tablet may be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and a 10,300mAh battery. It may feature 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A senior Oppo executive recently teased the launch of the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro handsets.

Oppo Pad 5 Key Specifications Leaked

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Oppo Pad 5 is likely to launch alongside the Oppo Find X9 series. The tipster previously claimed that the Find X9 series will debut on October 13. The tablet is expected to be sold in grey, purple and silver shades. It could arrive in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

The tipster claimed that the Oppo Pad 5 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. It may sport a 12.1-inch 3K+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an 8-megapixel single camera. The Oppo Pad 5 will likely pack a 10,165mAh-rated battery with a typical value of 10,300mAh. It is expected to support 67W wired fast charging. The tipster also claims that the tablet weighs 579g.

The latest tablet Oppo unveiled in China was the Oppo Pad 4 Pro in April. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the tablet cost CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000), respectively. The higher 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB options are priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 49,000), respectively. It is offered in Morning Glow, Galaxy Silver, and Space Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Oppo Pad 4 Pro features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 900 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, and eight speakers. It packs a 12,140mAh battery with 67W fast charging, supports face unlock and AI tools, and weighs 675g.

