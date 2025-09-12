Technology News
Oppo Pad 5 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC to Launch Alongside Find X9 Series, Tipster Claims

Oppo Pad 5 is tipped to feature a 10,300mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 4 Pro was launched in China in April

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 5 could pack a 10,300mAh battery with 67W fast charging
  • It may sport a 12.1-inch 3K+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • The Oppo Pad 5 may support up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage
Oppo Pad 5 may arrive in China soon, according to details shared by a tipster. The purported tablet could launch alongside the upcoming Oppo Find X9 series. Ahead of its debut in China, the key specifications of the Oppo Pad 5 and its colour options have surfaced online. The tablet may be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and a 10,300mAh battery. It may feature 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A senior Oppo executive recently teased the launch of the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro handsets.

Oppo Pad 5 Key Specifications Leaked

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Oppo Pad 5 is likely to launch alongside the Oppo Find X9 series. The tipster previously claimed that the Find X9 series will debut on October 13. The tablet is expected to be sold in grey, purple and silver shades. It could arrive in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

The tipster claimed that the Oppo Pad 5 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. It may sport a 12.1-inch 3K+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and an 8-megapixel single camera. The Oppo Pad 5 will likely pack a 10,165mAh-rated battery with a typical value of 10,300mAh. It is expected to support 67W wired fast charging. The tipster also claims that the tablet weighs 579g.

The latest tablet Oppo unveiled in China was the Oppo Pad 4 Pro in April. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the tablet cost CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000), respectively. The higher 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB options are priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 49,000), respectively. It is offered in Morning Glow, Galaxy Silver, and Space Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Oppo Pad 4 Pro features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 900 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C, and eight speakers. It packs a 12,140mAh battery with 67W fast charging, supports face unlock and AI tools, and weighs 675g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Pad 4 Pro

Oppo Pad 4 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2400x3392 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12140mAh
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Pad 5 Launch, Oppo Pad 5 Features, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo
