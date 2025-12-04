Oppo Pad 5 has been on sale in China since October this year, and now this tablet could be inching towards an India launch. Oppo has not announced anything regarding the India release of the Oppo Pad 5, but it has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, indicating imminent launch in India. The Oppo Pad 5 features a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and has a 12.1-inch LCD panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It carries a 10,420mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Oppo Pad 5 Model Numbers Listed on BIS Website

An Oppo tablet, believed to be the Oppo Pad 5, has received BIS certification (first spotted by @Sudhanshu1414) under model numbers OPD2503 and OPD2502 with registration number R-93038296. The OPD2503 was certified on November 13, and OPD2502 on November 11. The listing doesn't reveal any hardware specifications, but it hints at the tablet's imminent arrival in India.

Photo Credit: BIS

The Oppo Pad 5 was launched in China in October, alongside the Find X9 series. It is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 44,000).

We can expect the Indian variant to debut with similar hardware specifications as the Chinese model, but the pricing could vary, as these devices are typically more affordable in China.

Oppo Pad 5 Specifications, Features

The Chinese variant of Oppo Pad 5 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and has a 12.1-inch (2,120×3,000 pixels) LCD panel with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned, it is equipped with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

On the rear, the Oppo Pad 5 has a single 8-megapixel sensor. It also includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 10,420mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The Oppo Pad 5 is offered in Galaxy Silver, Space Gray, Galaxy Silver Soft Light Edition, and Lucky Purple Soft Light Edition (translated from Chinese) colour options in China.