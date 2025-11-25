Technology News
English Edition

Poco Pad X1 Design, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of November 26 Launch

Poco Pad X1 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 November 2025 12:41 IST
Poco Pad X1 Design, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of November 26 Launch

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco Pad X1 will launch in November 26

Highlights
  • Poco Pad X1 may feature an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD with 144Hz refresh rate
  • The tablet will likely ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2
  • The Poco Pad X1 could pack an 8,850mAh battery with 45W charging
Poco Pad X1 is set to launch globally alongside the Poco Pad M1 and the Poco F8 series of smartphones on November 26. Ahead of the official unveiling, various key features and design renders of the upcoming tablet have surfaced online. The company has already confirmed the display and audio specifications, as well as a few display details, and the latest leak tells us more about the battery, camera and other expected features of the Poco Pad X1. It is expected to be available in two colour options.

Poco Pad X1 Design, Key Specifications (Expected)

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming Poco Pad X1 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. It will feature a 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos-backed quad speaker units.

According to an X post by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), the Poco Pad X1 will sport an 11.2-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 3,200×2,136 pixels, 345ppi pixel density and 800 nits brightness level. It is expected to support up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The leaked renders shared by the tipster show the Poco Pad X1 in blue and grey colourways, with a square rear camera module and a flat display panel.

Poco may pack an 8,850mAh battery in the Pad X1 with support for 45W wired fast charging via a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port. It may run Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 out of the box. For optics, it could feature a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. 

The Poco Pad X1 tablet will likely measure 251.22 × 173.42 × 6.18mm in size, and it could weigh about 500g. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a Stylus, as well as Keyboard support.

The tipster added in another post that the Poco Pad X1 will likely be accompanied by the Poco X1 Keyboard, which is expected to function as a 2-in-1 keyboard and protector, offering a PC-like typing experience. It will likely connect through magnetic contact points and may support smart screen wake and sleep functions.

When unfolded, the keyboard is expected to measure 253.41 × 363.5 × 5.4mm and weigh 320 grams. It will likely include 64 keys in a US English layout and provide a single-step support angle of 120 degrees.

Sucharita Ganguly
