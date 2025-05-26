Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Red Magic 10S Pro, 10S Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Under Display Front Camera Launched

Red Magic 10S Pro, 10S Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Under Display Front Camera Launched

Red Magic 10S Pro and Red Magic 10S Pro+ come with composite liquid metal cooling 2.0 technology for thermal management.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 18:45 IST
Red Magic 10S Pro, 10S Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Under Display Front Camera Launched

Photo Credit: Red Magic

Red Magic 10S Pro+ comes in Dark Knight, Dark Quantum, and Silver Wing shades

Highlights
  • Red Magic 10S Pro lineup has 50-megapixel main cameras
  • The handsets ship with Android 15-based Redmagic AI OS 10.5
  • The Red Magic 10S Pro series has in-display fingerprint sensors
Advertisement

Red Magic 10S Pro was launched in China on Monday alongside the Red Magic 10S Pro+. The handsets are powered by 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite "Leading Edition" SoCs with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro onboard storage. They are equipped with in-house Red Core R3 Pro gaming chipsets and composite liquid metal cooling 2.0 technology. The smartphones run on Redmagic AI OS 10.5 based on Android 15. They have 50-megapixel main rear cameras and 16-megapixel under-display selfie shooters.

Red Magic 10S Pro, Red Magic 10S Pro+ Price

Red Magic 10S Pro price in China starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option in Dark Knight and Day Warrior shades. The 16GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,100). Meanwhile, the Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing version is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,700) and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,700) for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

The 16GB + 512GB Dark Quantum option of the Red Magic 10S Pro+ costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000), while the Dark Knight and Silver Wing versions of the handset are listed at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 74,600) and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 16GB + 256GB and 24GB + 1TB configurations, respectively. All variants of the Red Magic 10S series are currently available in the country via the official e-store.

A Red Magic 10S Pro Mingchao Limited Edition is available in a 16GB + 512GB option and is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000). It will go on sale in China in June.

Red Magic 10S Pro, Red Magic 10S Pro+ Features

The Red Magic 10S Pro and 10S Pro+ boast 6.85-inch 1.5K (1,216×2,688 pixels) OLED BOE Q9+ displays with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 960Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour depth, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The screens support up to 2,000 nits peak brightness level, DC dimming, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming rate.

Both Red Magic 10S Pro series smartphones are backed by the 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite "Leading Edition" chipset, coupled with a self-developed Red Core R3 Pro dedicated gaming chip. They support up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro onboard storage. The phones ship with Android 15-based Redmagic AI OS 10.5.

Red Magic 10S Pro lineup comes with composite liquid metal cooling 2.0 technology for thermal management. They include 23,000 rpm high-speed centrifugal fans, 12,000mm sq 3D VC cooling systems and 5,200mm sq superconducting copper foils. The handsets are claimed to support 120fps gaming.

For optics, the Red Magic 10S Pro and 10S Pro+ carry a 16-megapixel under-display front camera sensor each. At the back, they have 50-megapixel primary sensors with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 50-megapixel ultrawide shooters.

The top-of-the-line Red Magic 10S Pro+ packs a 7,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, while the base Red Magic 10S Pro carries a 7,050mAh cell with support for 80W wired fast charging. They are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication. Both phones have dual 1115K speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. Each handset measures 163.42×76.14×8.9mm in size and weighs 229g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Red Magic 10S Pro+

Red Magic 10S Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2688 pixels
Red Magic 10S Pro

Red Magic 10S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2688 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Red Magic 10S Pro, Red Magic 10S Pro Plus, Red Magic 10S Pro Price, Red Magic 10S Pro Plus Price, Red Magic 10S Pro Launch, Red Magic 10S Pro Plus Launch, Red Magic 10S Pro Features, Red Magic 10S Pro Plus Features, Red Magic 10S Pro Mingchao Limited Edition, Red Magic 10S Pro series, Red Magic 10 series, Red Magic, Nubia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google and TSMC Strike Long-Term Deal to Manufacture Tensor Chips for Pixel Phones: Report

Related Stories

Red Magic 10S Pro, 10S Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Under Display Front Camera Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Magic 10S Pro, 10S Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Under Display Front Camera Launched
  2. Google and TSMC Strike Long-Term Deal to Manufacture Tensor Chips for Pixel Phones: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted Again on Geekbench, This Time With Different Chipset
  4. Airtel Reportedly Approached Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Propose a Joint Initiative Against Fraud and Scam
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Galaxy Buds FE
  6. HIT: The Third Case OTT Release Date: Where to Watch This Nani’s Action-Thriller Online?
  7. Retro OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Suriya Starrer Tamil Action Romance Movie Online?
  8. Solana Partners Swiss Watchmaker Franck Muller to Launch Limited Edition Web3 Watch 
  9. Elon Musk’s Starlink to Launch in India With Plans Priced Under Rs. 850 Per Month: Report
  10. OpenAI’s o3 Model Helps Researcher Uncover Zero-Day Vulnerability in Linux Kernel’s SMB Stack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »