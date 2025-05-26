Red Magic 10S Pro was launched in China on Monday alongside the Red Magic 10S Pro+. The handsets are powered by 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite "Leading Edition" SoCs with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro onboard storage. They are equipped with in-house Red Core R3 Pro gaming chipsets and composite liquid metal cooling 2.0 technology. The smartphones run on Redmagic AI OS 10.5 based on Android 15. They have 50-megapixel main rear cameras and 16-megapixel under-display selfie shooters.

Red Magic 10S Pro, Red Magic 10S Pro+ Price

Red Magic 10S Pro price in China starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option in Dark Knight and Day Warrior shades. The 16GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,100). Meanwhile, the Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing version is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,700) and CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,700) for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

The 16GB + 512GB Dark Quantum option of the Red Magic 10S Pro+ costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000), while the Dark Knight and Silver Wing versions of the handset are listed at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 74,600) and CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 16GB + 256GB and 24GB + 1TB configurations, respectively. All variants of the Red Magic 10S series are currently available in the country via the official e-store.

A Red Magic 10S Pro Mingchao Limited Edition is available in a 16GB + 512GB option and is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000). It will go on sale in China in June.

Red Magic 10S Pro, Red Magic 10S Pro+ Features

The Red Magic 10S Pro and 10S Pro+ boast 6.85-inch 1.5K (1,216×2,688 pixels) OLED BOE Q9+ displays with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 960Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour depth, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The screens support up to 2,000 nits peak brightness level, DC dimming, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming rate.

Both Red Magic 10S Pro series smartphones are backed by the 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite "Leading Edition" chipset, coupled with a self-developed Red Core R3 Pro dedicated gaming chip. They support up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 Pro onboard storage. The phones ship with Android 15-based Redmagic AI OS 10.5.

Red Magic 10S Pro lineup comes with composite liquid metal cooling 2.0 technology for thermal management. They include 23,000 rpm high-speed centrifugal fans, 12,000mm sq 3D VC cooling systems and 5,200mm sq superconducting copper foils. The handsets are claimed to support 120fps gaming.

For optics, the Red Magic 10S Pro and 10S Pro+ carry a 16-megapixel under-display front camera sensor each. At the back, they have 50-megapixel primary sensors with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 50-megapixel ultrawide shooters.

The top-of-the-line Red Magic 10S Pro+ packs a 7,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, while the base Red Magic 10S Pro carries a 7,050mAh cell with support for 80W wired fast charging. They are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication. Both phones have dual 1115K speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. Each handset measures 163.42×76.14×8.9mm in size and weighs 229g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.