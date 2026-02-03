Technology News
Lucky The Superstar OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Tamil Comedy Drama Film

Lucky The Superstar is an upcoming Tamil comedy drama film that is soon landing on the digital screens. The film stars G.V. Prakash Kumar in the lead role.

Updated: 3 February 2026 15:42 IST
Photo Credit: IMDB

A drama-comedy where a puppy changes lives and sparks a mission to rescue him from a political plot soon

  • Lucky The Superstar is an upcoming Tamil comedy-drama film
  • It stars G.V. Prakash Kumar and Anuswara Rajan in key roles
Directed by Uday Mahesh, Lucky The Superstar is an upcoming Tamil comedy-drama film that will soon hit your digital screens with a blend of comedy and entertainment. The plot of this film is light-hearted and revolves around a lost puppy, whose transformative impact on people's lives makes him the heart of the movie. However, an incident influenced by political forces create a chaos, and the next thing this film explores is the ultimate collision between the innocence of a puppy and human lives.

When and Where to Watch Lucky The Superstar

This film will land on February 20, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lucky The Superstar

This heartwarming tale centres around a lost and innocent puppy, who keeps on moving from one place to another. Lucky fosters a child's emotional recovery, along with bringing joy to a disrupted family. However, the plot takes an unexpected turn when she is taken along with other stray dogs under a political initiative and forced. That's when the lead (played by G.V. Prakash) realizes the worth of Lucky's absence, and that's when he embarks on a mission to get him back. The sequences of the film are emotional, and focus on the worth of these little paws.

Cast and Crew of Lucky The Superstar

This Hotstar specials film has been written and directed by Uhayabanu Maheshwaran, and stars G.V. Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan in the key roles. Other starcast includes R. Sarathkumar, Subbu Panchu, Devadarshini Chetan, and more.

Reception of Lucky The Superstar

The film is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

