Redmi Pad 2 is reportedly in the works. The device is likely to succeed the Redmi Pad which was launched last year in October. While the company is yet to reveal any details of the purported Redmi Pad 2, its specifications have recently surfaced on the Internet. The tablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The device's display as well as camera specifications have also been leaked online and the Redmi Pad 2 is tipped to feature 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek has shared the rumoured specifications of the Redmi Pad 2, which could debut as the company's second Redmi-branded tablet, via a tweet. The tablet is tipped to get a Snapdragon 680 SoC, unlike its predecessor, which is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G99 SoC. The leaked details also suggest that the Redmi Pad 2 will feature a 10.95-inch (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the tipster also leaked the camera details and the software version of the Redmi Pad 2. The device is expected to ship with an 8-megapixel main rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. For software support, it could run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Redmi unveiled the Redmi Pad in October 2022. The tablet runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. It has a 10.61-inch (2,000x1,200 pixels) display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi Pad packs an 8-megapixel main camera on the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a 105-degree field-of-view. The tablet is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

