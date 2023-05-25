Technology News

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 680 SoC

Redmi Pad 2 is expected to launch as a successor to last year's Redmi Pad that runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2023 17:17 IST
Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 680 SoC

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Pad 2 is expected to succeed the Redmi Pad (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 may sport a 11-inch display
  • It is tipped to feature a 5-megapixel front camera
  • The Redmi Pad 2 is expected to run on Android 13

Redmi Pad 2 is reportedly in the works. The device is likely to succeed the Redmi Pad which was launched last year in October. While the company is yet to reveal any details of the purported Redmi Pad 2, its specifications have recently surfaced on the Internet. The tablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The device's display as well as camera specifications have also been leaked online and the Redmi Pad 2 is tipped to feature 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek has shared the rumoured specifications of the Redmi Pad 2, which could debut as the company's second Redmi-branded tablet, via a tweet. The tablet is tipped to get a Snapdragon 680 SoC, unlike its predecessor, which is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G99 SoC. The leaked details also suggest that the Redmi Pad 2 will feature a 10.95-inch (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the tipster also leaked the camera details and the software version of the Redmi Pad 2. The device is expected to ship with an 8-megapixel main rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. For software support, it could run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Redmi unveiled the Redmi Pad in October 2022. The tablet runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. It has a 10.61-inch (2,000x1,200 pixels) display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi Pad packs an 8-megapixel main camera on the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a 105-degree field-of-view. The tablet is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. 

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Pad

Redmi Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Large, 90Hz display
  • Capable SoC
  • Good battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
  • Key MIUI features not available in the base variant
Read detailed Redmi Pad review
Display 10.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 specifications, Redmi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Arrives This October, Gets New Gameplay Trailer
Dubai Set to Host World’s First ‘Bitcoin Tower’, Developer Shares Intricate Details

