Redmi Pad Pro Indian, Global Variants Allegedly Surface on Google Play Console Database

Redmi Pad Pro's Indian variant will reportedly offer 5G connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 April 2024 19:09 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is yet to reveal plans for the global availability of Redmi Pad Pro

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad Pro could launch in India soon
  • Latin American and global variants might offer just Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Redmi Pad Pro has an 8-megapixel rear camera
Redmi Pad Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC was launched in China earlier this month. Now, the Android tablet is reportedly making its way to markets outside China. Xiaomi is yet to confirm this development, but ahead of it, the Indian and global variants of Redmi Pad Pro have reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console with the model number V2303 and an official-looking image. 

MySmartPrice spotted listing of the Redmi Pad Pro on the Google Play Console website. As per the screenshots shared by the publication, the Indian variant of the tablet has model number 24074RPD2I. This model number confirms that the tablet will have 5G connectivity. The model number 2405CRPFDL corresponds to the variant for Latin America and 2405CRPFDG is said to be associated with the version for other global markets. The Latin American and global variants are shown to have just Wi-Fi connectivity.

The listing suggests Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on all the international models. The Chinese variant of Redmi Pad Pro offers 6GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal plans for the global launch of the Redmi Pad Pro. However, the tablet's presence on the Google Play Console website and a recent FCC listing signals that a launch is imminent. 

The Redmi Pad Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,560 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi Pad Pro has an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens in the front. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It is equipped with four stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Pad Pro, Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad Pro Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
