Redmi Pad Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC was launched in China earlier this month. Now, the Android tablet is reportedly making its way to markets outside China. Xiaomi is yet to confirm this development, but ahead of it, the Indian and global variants of Redmi Pad Pro have reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console with the model number V2303 and an official-looking image.

MySmartPrice spotted listing of the Redmi Pad Pro on the Google Play Console website. As per the screenshots shared by the publication, the Indian variant of the tablet has model number 24074RPD2I. This model number confirms that the tablet will have 5G connectivity. The model number 2405CRPFDL corresponds to the variant for Latin America and 2405CRPFDG is said to be associated with the version for other global markets. The Latin American and global variants are shown to have just Wi-Fi connectivity.

The listing suggests Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on all the international models. The Chinese variant of Redmi Pad Pro offers 6GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal plans for the global launch of the Redmi Pad Pro. However, the tablet's presence on the Google Play Console website and a recent FCC listing signals that a launch is imminent.

The Redmi Pad Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,560 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi Pad Pro has an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens in the front. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It is equipped with four stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

