Redmi Pad Pro May Launch Globally Soon; Spotted on FCC Site With HyperOS

Redmi Pad Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2024 18:34 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Pad Pro was launched in China on April 10

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad Pro sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen
  • The tablet supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity
  • The Redmi Pad Pro is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
Redmi Pad Pro was launched in China on April 10 alongside the Redmi Turbo 3. The tablet comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and a 12.1-inch 2.5K resolution LCD panel. This model joins the Redmi Pad, which was unveiled in India in October 2022. However, the India launch of the Redmi Pad Pro has not yet been confirmed. But a global launch of the newly unveiled tablet now seems imminent with the listing of the model on a certification site. 

The Redmi Pad Pro was spotted on the FCC certification website with the model number 2405CRPFDL, according to a MySmartPrice report. The listing reportedly suggested that the tablet would launch in Latin American markets soon with Android 14-based HyperOS. The report added that the model was likely to support 33W wired fast charging.

The global variant of the Redmi Pad Pro is likely to feature similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart. It carries a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the Redmi Pad Pro includes an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens in the front. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The tablet also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity.

The Redmi Pad Pro starts in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB variants are marked at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), respectively. It is available in Dark Grey, Shallow Blue Bay, and Smoke Green (translated from Chinese) shades.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
