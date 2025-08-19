Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is expected to go official in September or October. A new leak gives us a pretty good look at the design, price, as well as the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S series tablet. The upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is seen in three colour options with a single rear camera. It is tipped to run on an in-house Exynos 1380 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is said to feature a 10.9-inch display and could arrive with a 8,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Price, Colour Options (Expected)

A recent report by WinFuture reveals the design, pricing and specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. The images hint at grey, red and silver colour options for the tablet with a metallic build. The tablet has relatively thick bezels. Notably, the tablet appears to feature a notch for the front-facing camera.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is tipped to start at EUR 399.99 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The same configuration with 5G support may be priced at EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 46,000). Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could cost EUR 469 (roughly Rs. 47,000), with its 5G counterpart reportedly priced at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 53,000).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specifications (Leaked)

According to the publication, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will have a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1,320×2,112 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to ship with an Exynos 1380 chipset, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. The onboard storage could support expansion up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to pack two stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. The tablet could house an 8,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is said to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. It could measure 6.6mm in thickness and weighs 524g. The tablet will reportedly come with an S Pen, and it could offer a 26.2ms latency rate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has surfaced in several leaks, including a listing on the Safety Korea website. It's expected to debut sometime in September or October, likely alongside the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.