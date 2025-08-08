Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Specifications Listed on Google Play Console, Could Debut Soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has been spotted on the Google Play Console with model number SM-X406B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 August 2025 17:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Specifications Listed on Google Play Console, Could Debut Soon

Photo Credit: Xpertpic.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite could come with 6GB of RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite could launch soon
  • The tablet could come with Android 15 pre-installed
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite was recently spotted on the Safety Korea website
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is expected to be launched soon. Although Samsung has yet to confirm the new Galaxy tablet, it was reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console with an official-looking image. It is listed to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 chipset alongside 6GB of onboard RAM. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is believed to be announced alongside the Galaxy Tab S11 and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra variants. It is speculated to feature an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specifications (Expected)

Xpertpick spotted the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite on the Google Play Console website, with the model number SM-X406B. The screenshots shared by the publication indicate that the tablet will feature Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 chipset. It is listed with an Arm Mali G68 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

samsung galaxy tab s10 lite 5g xpertpick google play console Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Photo Credit: Xpertpick

 

As per the listing, the display of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will have a 1,320×2,112 pixels resolution and a 240HDPI screen density. The tablet is expected to arrive with Android 15 and Samsung's One UI 7 skin.

The Google Play Console listing includes an official-looking image of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, highlighting its thick, even bezels all around the display. The front camera is positioned along the longer edge. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right side of the tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite was recently spotted on the Safety Korea website. It is expected to be unveiled in September or October alongside the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy S11 Ultra models. The Galaxy S24 FE smartphone is also said to debut alongside these new tablets. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is expected to arrive with an affordable price tag.

Recent rumours indicated that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 5G will pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The tablet is also expected to be compatible with the S-Pen and an external keyboard. It is likely to be available in both Wi-Fi and cellular variants.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Design and Specifications Listed on Google Play Console, Could Debut Soon
