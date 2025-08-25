Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a 10.9-inch TFT display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has a 5-megapixel front facing camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be available starting September 5
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite runs on Android 15
  • It features an 8-megapixel single rear camera unit
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has been officially unveiled on Monday with the company's in-house Exynos 1380 chipset. The new Android tablet comes in three distinct colour options with an S Pen right in the box. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a 10.9-inch display with 600nits peak brightness and packs up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Availability 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite pricing has yet to be announced by the company. It will be available starting September 5 in Coralred, Gray, and Silver colour options. It will be sold in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM storage options. There's no word on when the tablet will be available in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite runs on Android 15 and features a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (1,320×2,112 pixels) TFT display with up to 600 nits peak brightness. The display supports Samsung's Vision Booster technology. Under the hood, the tablet includes an Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and maximum 256GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the MicroSD card slot.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features an 8-megapixel single rear camera unit. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options on the tablet include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite includes an S Pen in the box, supporting tools like Samsung Notes and Circle to Search. Samsung Notes now features intelligent functions such as Handwriting help for organising handwritten notes and Solve Math for solving maths equations. The tablet also supports the Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately), which includes a Galaxy AI Key. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite carries an 8,000mAh battery. It has a 165.8×254.3×6.6mm and weighs 524g.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite supports a wide range of third-party creative and productivity apps, including Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, Notion, Noteshelf, ArcSite, Sketchbook, and Picsart.

Samsung is also bundling a one-year free full version of Goodnotes, a six-month free trial of Clip Studio Paint with 20 percent off the first subscription with the tablet. It is also giving a 66 percent discount on LumaFusion and a one-month free Creator Pass subscription. 

Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1320x2112 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
