Samsung is said to be planning the launch of four new products in India. According to a tipster's claims on social media, the South Korean tech conglomerate's upcoming lineup may include three new tablets — Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S11, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Further, a new smartphone is also said to be on track to be launched in India. It is tipped to be the Galaxy A17 5G, arriving as the successor to Galaxy A16 5G, which debuted in October 2024.

Samsung's Upcoming Launches in India

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared details about Samsung's upcoming product roadmap in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The first product, which is said to debut, is the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. It is expected to join the Galaxy Tab S10 and the Galaxy Tab S10 series which already comprises three models.

Exclusive ✨



Samsung is launching these products soon in India:



📘 Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

📘 Galaxy Tab S11

📘 Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

📱 Galaxy A17 5G



📘 Tab S11 & S11 Ultra to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ SoC



ℹ️ No info yet on the Galaxy S25 FE launch. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 14, 2025

The rumour mill suggests this model could arrive as a competitor to Apple's base iPad, equipped with an Exynos 1380 processor.

Next up is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series that will include the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. As per the tipster, both tablets will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset under the hood. Interestingly, this leak does not mention anything about the Galaxy Tab S11+. Samsung's current flagship tablet lineup comprises the Plus and Ultra models, but not the standard.

Thus, if this information indeed turns out to be true, we could be in for another shake-up of the tech giant's tablet lineup this year.

Moving on to smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is also tipped to be launched in India soon. It is said to pack a battery with a 4,860mAh rated capacity, which could be advertised as a 5,000mAh unit. The purported handset may support wired fast charging at 25W.

Reports also suggest that the Galaxy A17 5G could be the first model in the A1X series to debut with a camera that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 50-megapixel primary sensor may have this feature. Lastly, it is expected to ship with Android 15 and could receive six major Android OS updates and security updates for up to six years.