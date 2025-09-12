Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is now available to purchase in India, nearly a month after it was launched by the company in global markets. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite tablet was unveiled by the company in August, and showcased at a Galaxy Event on September 5, where the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Meanwhile, the company has also announced that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE will go on sale in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 30,999 for the base Wi-Fi only 6GB RAM + 128GB configuration, while the Wi-Fi only 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 40,999.

On the other hand, the price of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with 5G connectivity starts at Rs. 35,999 for the base option with the same RAM and storage capacity as the Wi-Fi only variant. The higher-end 5G-enabled model costs Rs. 45,999 in India.

The tablet is available to purchase via the Samsung India website and e-commerce websites in Coralred, Gray, and Silver colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite sports a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (1,320×2,112 pixels) TFT touchscreen, delivering up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and Samsung's proprietary Vision Booster technology. It is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It also has a MicroSD card slot, with which users can expand the storage by up to 2TB.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite carries a single 8-megapixel rear camera on the back. Moreover, on the front, it features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also gets 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6 support for connectivity. The tablet also ships with an S Pen stylus in the box, which can be used for Samsung Notes and Circle to Search features. Additionally, it also supports the Samsung Book Cover Keyboard with a Galaxy AI Key, which is sold separately.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite packs an 8,000mAh battery, with XX W charging support. It measures 165.8×254.3×6.6mm in dimensions and weighs about 524g. It has support for a suite of third-party productivity apps, such as Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, Notion, Noteshelf, ArcSite, Sketchbook, and Picsart. Moreover, the tech giant is offering the full version of Goodnotes free of charge for a year, a 20 percent discount on Clip Studio Paint subscription for the first year, along with a six-month free trial.

