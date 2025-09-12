Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched in India With Exynos 1380 SoC: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is avilable in Coralred, Gray, and Silver colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 12:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched in India With Exynos 1380 SoC: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a single rear camera unit

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite was first unveiled for the global markets
  • The Galaxy Tab A11 sports a XX-inch display
  • Samsung also launched the Galaxy S25 FE 5G
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is now available to purchase in India, nearly a month after it was launched by the company in global markets. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite tablet was unveiled by the company in August, and showcased at a Galaxy Event on September 5, where the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Meanwhile, the company has also announced that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE will go on sale in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 30,999 for the base Wi-Fi only 6GB RAM + 128GB configuration, while the Wi-Fi only 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 40,999.

On the other hand, the price of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with 5G connectivity starts at Rs. 35,999 for the base option with the same RAM and storage capacity as the Wi-Fi only variant. The higher-end 5G-enabled model costs Rs. 45,999 in India.

The tablet is available to purchase via the Samsung India website and e-commerce websites in Coralred, Gray, and Silver colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite sports a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (1,320×2,112 pixels) TFT touchscreen, delivering up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and Samsung's proprietary Vision Booster technology. It is powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It also has a MicroSD card slot, with which users can expand the storage by up to 2TB.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite carries a single 8-megapixel rear camera on the back. Moreover, on the front, it features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also gets 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6 support for connectivity. The tablet also ships with an S Pen stylus in the box, which can be used for Samsung Notes and Circle to Search features. Additionally, it also supports the Samsung Book Cover Keyboard with a Galaxy AI Key, which is sold separately.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite packs an 8,000mAh battery, with XX W charging support. It measures 165.8×254.3×6.6mm in dimensions and weighs about 524g. It has support for a suite of third-party productivity apps, such as Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, Notion, Noteshelf, ArcSite, Sketchbook, and Picsart. Moreover, the tech giant is offering the full version of Goodnotes free of charge for a year, a 20 percent discount on Clip Studio Paint subscription for the first year, along with a six-month free trial.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1320x2112 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite launch in India, Samsung Galaxy event, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
NASA's Hubble Captures Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Ahead of Close Mars Flyby
ISRO Tests Parachutes for Gaganyaan Crew Module in Key Rocket-Sled Trial

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched in India With Exynos 1380 SoC: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Price to Drop to Its Lowest Ever
  2. OTT Releases This Week: An Action-Packed Weekend Awaits You With These Releases
  3. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  5. Flipkart BBD Deal: iPhone 16 Pro Max Under Rs. 90,000
  6. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  7. Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  8. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India: See Price, Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC Launched in India
  10. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Start Side Chats Within Group Messages
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Details Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode, Player Tests Announced for This Week
  2. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India Alongside New Apple Watch Models, AirPods Pro 3
  3. Apple Watch Hypertension Tracking Feature Receives FDA Approval, Coming Next Week: Report
  4. Sony Xperia 10 VII Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipset: Price, Specifications
  5. Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Design Renders and Key Features Leaked
  6. Bitcoin Rally Pushes Price to $115,500 as Softer Inflation, ETF Inflows Boost Market
  7. Saiyaara Is Now Streaming on This OTT Platform: All You Need to Know About This Blockbuster Romance Drama
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Under Rs 60,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Leaks
  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Teardown Video Hints at a Repair-Friendly Design, Easily Removable Battery
  10. Gemini Is Reportedly Expanding Its Split-Screen Switch Feature to Candybar Android Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »