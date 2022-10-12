Infinix InBook X2 Plus launched in India on Wednesday alongside the 43Y1 Smart TV. Both of these products will go on sale in the country for the first time in the coming days. The InBook X2 Plus is a light and thin laptop that is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display as well as a full-HD webcam. Meanwhile, the Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV has a 43-inch LED display with 300 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Infinix InBook X2 Plus price in India, availability

The Infinix InBook X2 Plus is listed on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs. 32,990. The high-end model featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 52,990.

Customers get the option of picking 11th Gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 processor. There is also 8GB or 16GB RAM options available along with 256GB or 512GB storage. Infinix offers this laptop in Blue, Grey, and Red colours.

The Infinix InBook X2 Plus will go on sale in India starting from October 18.

Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV price in India, availability

The Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 13,999. The company has not revealed when the smart TV will go on sale in India. However, it is expected to be available soon.

Infinix InBook X2 Plus specifications, features

This Infinix laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it can feature up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. There is up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage.

The Infinix InBook X2 Plus sports narrow bezels. It features a full-HD webcam, paired with dual LED flash. It is also equipped with dual microphones and 1.5W dual speakers. The laptop has an aluminium alloy-based metallic body that is 1.49mm slim and weighs about 1.58kg, the company says. It features a backlit Xstrike keyboard, which has an input actuation point of 1.2mm and a response time of 1 millisecond.

It packs a 50Wh battery that is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of backup. Furthermore, the Infinix InBook X2 Plus supports 65W USB Type-C fast charging. It also features Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity options.

Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV specifications, features

The Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV sports a 43-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED display with 300 nits of brightness. It comes with HLG support for vivid images. This Smart TV is equipped with box speakers that have an audio output of 20W and are enhanced by Dolby Audio technology.

The smart TV packs a quad-core processor and 4GB of storage for smooth performance. It offers multiple connectivity options, including two HDMI ports, two USB ports, an RF input, an AV input, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a COAX out port, LAN, and Wi-Fi.

The newly launched Infinix 43Y1 comes pre-installed with popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Youtube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, and more. It supports screen mirroring, which allows users to cast their Android smartphone's screen via Wi-Fi onto the TV.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.