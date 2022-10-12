Technology News
loading
Infinix InBook X2 Plus Launched in India, Alongside Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV: Price, Specifications

Infinix InBook X2 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 32,990.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 October 2022 19:44 IST
Infinix InBook X2 Plus Launched in India, Alongside Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix InBook X2 Plus comes in Blue, Grey, Red colours

Highlights
  • Infinix InBook X2 Plus sports a backlit Xstrike keyboard
  • The laptop is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 hours
  • Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV is equipped with 20W box speakers

Infinix InBook X2 Plus launched in India on Wednesday alongside the 43Y1 Smart TV. Both of these products will go on sale in the country for the first time in the coming days. The InBook X2 Plus is a light and thin laptop that is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display as well as a full-HD webcam. Meanwhile, the Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV has a 43-inch LED display with 300 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Infinix InBook X2 Plus price in India, availability

The Infinix InBook X2 Plus is listed on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs. 32,990. The high-end model featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs. 52,990.

Customers get the option of picking 11th Gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 processor. There is also 8GB or 16GB RAM options available along with 256GB or 512GB storage. Infinix offers this laptop in Blue, Grey, and Red colours.

The Infinix InBook X2 Plus will go on sale in India starting from October 18.

Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV price in India, availability

The Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 13,999. The company has not revealed when the smart TV will go on sale in India. However, it is expected to be available soon.

Infinix InBook X2 Plus specifications, features

This Infinix laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 300 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it can feature up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. There is up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage.

The Infinix InBook X2 Plus sports narrow bezels. It features a full-HD webcam, paired with dual LED flash. It is also equipped with dual microphones and 1.5W dual speakers. The laptop has an aluminium alloy-based metallic body that is 1.49mm slim and weighs about 1.58kg, the company says. It features a backlit Xstrike keyboard, which has an input actuation point of 1.2mm and a response time of 1 millisecond.

It packs a 50Wh battery that is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of backup. Furthermore, the Infinix InBook X2 Plus supports 65W USB Type-C fast charging. It also features Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity options.

Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV specifications, features

The Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV sports a 43-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) LED display with 300 nits of brightness. It comes with HLG support for vivid images. This Smart TV is equipped with box speakers that have an audio output of 20W and are enhanced by Dolby Audio technology.

The smart TV packs a quad-core processor and 4GB of storage for smooth performance. It offers multiple connectivity options, including two HDMI ports, two USB ports, an RF input, an AV input, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a COAX out port, LAN, and Wi-Fi.

The newly launched Infinix 43Y1 comes pre-installed with popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Youtube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, and more. It supports screen mirroring, which allows users to cast their Android smartphone's screen via Wi-Fi onto the TV.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix InBook X2 Plus Laptop

Infinix InBook X2 Plus Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.58 kg
Infinix 43Y1

Infinix 43Y1

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 957x507x85mm
Resolution Standard Full-HD
OS Linux
Smart TV Yes
Comments

Further reading: Infinix InBook X2 Plus, Infinix InBook X2 Plus price in India, Infinix InBook X2 Plus specifications, Infinix 43Y1, Infinix 43Y1 price in India, Infinix 43Y1 specifications, Infinix
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Infinix InBook X2 Plus Launched in India, Alongside Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV: Price, Specifications
