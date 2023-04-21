Photo Credit: Vivo China
Vivo Pad 2 has been launched in China in three colour variants and two RAM and storage configurations. The latest offering from the Chinese manufacturer is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The tablet has been launched as a successor to the Vivo Pad launched in April 2022.
The Vivo Pad 2 has been launched at a price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB RAM and storage variants priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,400), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600), respectively.
The colour options for Vivo Pad 2 are Clear Sea Blue, Far Away Mountain Ash/Grey, and Nebula Purple (translated from Chinese).
The Vivo Pad 2 is available for purchase via Vivo China's official website. The company hasn't shared any details on the availability of the tablet in other markets, including India.
The newly launched Vivo Pad 2 runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K (2800×1968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10 content, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with a Mali-G710 10-core GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB storage.
For optics, the Vivo Pad 2 packs a 13-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the handset has an 8-megapixel front camera.
Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The Vivo Pad 2 features quad speakers. It measures 266.03×191.60×6.59mm and weighs 585g, according to the company.
