Vivo Pad 2 Tablet With 12-Inch 144Hz LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details

Vivo Pad 2 pricing starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2023 12:47 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo China

VivoPad 2 is available in Clear Sea Blue, Far Away Mountain Ash/Grey and Nebula Purple colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Pad 2 sports an LCD display with a 2.8K resolution
  • The tablet is powered by a 10,000mAh battery
  • Vivo Pad 2 is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM

Vivo Pad 2 has been launched in China in three colour variants and two RAM and storage configurations. The latest offering from the Chinese manufacturer is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The tablet has been launched as a successor to the Vivo Pad launched in April 2022.

Vivo Pad 2 price, availability

The Vivo Pad 2 has been launched at a price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB RAM and storage variants priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,400), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600), respectively.

The colour options for Vivo Pad 2 are Clear Sea Blue, Far Away Mountain Ash/Grey, and Nebula Purple (translated from Chinese).

The Vivo Pad 2 is available for purchase via Vivo China's official website. The company hasn't shared any details on the availability of the tablet in other markets, including India.

Vivo Pad 2 specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo Pad 2 runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K (2800×1968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10 content, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with a Mali-G710 10-core GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For optics, the Vivo Pad 2 packs a 13-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the handset has an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The Vivo Pad 2 features quad speakers. It measures 266.03×191.60×6.59mm and weighs 585g, according to the company. 

 

Further reading: Vivo Pad 2 specifications, Vivo Pad 2 launch, Vivo Pad 2, Vivo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
