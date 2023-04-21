Technology News
But will it be equipped with a dedicated telephoto lens?

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2023 12:39 IST
Realme 11 series will launch in May 2023

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup
  • The handset might get a new 200-megapixel main camera
  • Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is said to feature a curved AMOLED display

Realme 11 series is confirmed to debut in China next month. The company teased the arrival of the handset but is yet to reveal the exact launch date or any other details about the devices. Realme is expected to launch multiple phones in the lineup. It is likely to comprise to Realme 11 Pro+, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 5G. The company is also rumoured to launch a 4G variant of the vanilla Realme 11 handset. As we approach the launch timeline for the handsets, Realme has teased a new camera mode for the Realme 11 series.

Jessie Meng, Realme China's Marketing Director, has published an image of the Moon on the Realme 11 series. The company's senior executive did not specify which device the photo was shot on. However, it is speculated to be a feature that will debut on the top-of-the-line handset in the upcoming lineup, which is likely to be the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

There have been rumours about the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G receiving some significant upgrades in the camera department. The handset is tipped to feature a new 200-megapixel primary camera sensor. A TENAA listing of the phone further revealed that it will feature a massive circular camera module on the rear panel for the triple-camera setup. It would be interesting to see if the company will introduce a telephoto camera sensor in the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G for the Moon shots. As per some leaks, the device will feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel sensor as well.

The phone is tipped to feature a new MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC. It is also likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W or 100W fast charging out-of-the-box.

In addition to the above details, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be 2,160Hz PWM Dimming and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout. The screen, like the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G (Review), will remain curved towards the edges. For selfies, the phone will reportedly sport a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Realme is expected to launch the phone with Android 13 out-of-the-box. It will have a layer of Realme UI 4.0 on top. Lastly, the handset is expected to measure 161.6x73.9x8.2mm and weigh about 183g.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 11 Pro Plus Specifications, Realme 11 Pro Plus, Realme 11 Series
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
