Realme 11 series is confirmed to debut in China next month. The company teased the arrival of the handset but is yet to reveal the exact launch date or any other details about the devices. Realme is expected to launch multiple phones in the lineup. It is likely to comprise to Realme 11 Pro+, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 5G. The company is also rumoured to launch a 4G variant of the vanilla Realme 11 handset. As we approach the launch timeline for the handsets, Realme has teased a new camera mode for the Realme 11 series.

Jessie Meng, Realme China's Marketing Director, has published an image of the Moon on the Realme 11 series. The company's senior executive did not specify which device the photo was shot on. However, it is speculated to be a feature that will debut on the top-of-the-line handset in the upcoming lineup, which is likely to be the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

There have been rumours about the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G receiving some significant upgrades in the camera department. The handset is tipped to feature a new 200-megapixel primary camera sensor. A TENAA listing of the phone further revealed that it will feature a massive circular camera module on the rear panel for the triple-camera setup. It would be interesting to see if the company will introduce a telephoto camera sensor in the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G for the Moon shots. As per some leaks, the device will feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel sensor as well.

The phone is tipped to feature a new MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC. It is also likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W or 100W fast charging out-of-the-box.

In addition to the above details, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be 2,160Hz PWM Dimming and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout. The screen, like the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G (Review), will remain curved towards the edges. For selfies, the phone will reportedly sport a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Realme is expected to launch the phone with Android 13 out-of-the-box. It will have a layer of Realme UI 4.0 on top. Lastly, the handset is expected to measure 161.6x73.9x8.2mm and weigh about 183g.

