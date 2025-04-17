Vivo's Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE are all set to go official in the Chinese market on April 21. While Vivo is teasing the design of the upcoming tablets through its official website, the specifications of both models have leaked online. The Vivo Pad 5 Pro is tipped to come with a 13-inch display with 3.1K resolution and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The Vivo Pad SE, on the other hand, is said to feature a 12.3-inch 2.5K display and could be equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) suggested the specifications of Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE on Weibo. As per the tipster, the Vivo Pad 5 Pro will have a 13.1-inch LCD panel with 3.1K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. It is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood alongside up to 16GB RAM and a maximum 512GB of storage. It is likely to carry a 12,050mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Vivo Pad 5 Pro is said to be available in two versions. The standard version with a 6.07mm thick body could weigh 635 grams, while the lightweight model with a 5.94mm thickness could weigh just 578 grams. It is tipped to be offered in blue, grey, pink, and white shades.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Pad SE is tipped to get a 12.3-inch LCD display with 2.5K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is said to run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The tablet could offer four speakers and an 8,500mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Vivo Pad SE is said to be available in blue, Titanium, and gray colours. The standard version could be 6.87mm thick and weigh 569 grams, while another variant could have a thickness of 6.8mm and 559 grams weight.

Both Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE are set to launch in China on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The tablets will be announced alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s, and Vivo Watch 5.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.