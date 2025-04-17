Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE Key Specifications Leaked; May Pack a 12,050mAh Battery

Vivo Pad SE is tipped to feature a 12.3-inch LCD display with 2.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 14:32 IST
Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE Key Specifications Leaked; May Pack a 12,050mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Pad SE is said to be released in blue, Titanium, and gray shades

Highlights
  • Vivo Pad 5 Pro could feature a 13.1-inch 3.1K resolution LCD panel
  • The tablets will be unveiled in China on April 21
  • Vivo Pad SE could get 8,500mAh battery with 15W charging support
Advertisement

Vivo's Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE are all set to go official in the Chinese market on April 21. While Vivo is teasing the design of the upcoming tablets through its official website, the specifications of both models have leaked online. The Vivo Pad 5 Pro is tipped to come with a 13-inch display with 3.1K resolution and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The Vivo Pad SE, on the other hand, is said to feature a 12.3-inch 2.5K display and could be equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) suggested the specifications of Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE on Weibo. As per the tipster, the Vivo Pad 5 Pro will have a 13.1-inch LCD panel with 3.1K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. It is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood alongside up to 16GB RAM and a maximum 512GB of storage. It is likely to carry a 12,050mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Vivo Pad 5 Pro is said to be available in two versions. The standard version with a 6.07mm thick body could weigh 635 grams, while the lightweight model with a 5.94mm thickness could weigh just 578 grams. It is tipped to be offered in blue, grey, pink, and white shades. 

Meanwhile, the Vivo Pad SE is tipped to get a 12.3-inch LCD display with 2.5K resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is said to run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The tablet could offer four speakers and an 8,500mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Vivo Pad SE is said to be available in blue, Titanium, and gray colours. The standard version could be 6.87mm thick and weigh 569 grams, while another variant could have a thickness of 6.8mm and 559 grams weight.

Both Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE are set to launch in China on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The tablets will be announced alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s, and Vivo Watch 5.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad 5 Pro Specifications, Vivo Pad SE, Vivo, Vivo Pad SE Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 14T India Launch Set for April 25; Design, Key Features Revealed
PS5 Slim Models Discounted in Sony's 'Summer Sale' Offer: See Price

Related Stories

Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE Key Specifications Leaked; May Pack a 12,050mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  2. Samsung Allegedly Reveals Entire Release Schedule of One UI 7 Update
  3. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support
  4. Moto Pad 60 Pro With 12.7-Inch Display, Quad JBL Speakers Launched in India
  5. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  6. Moto Book 60 With 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India
  7. Gigabyte Launches GeForce RTX 5060 Series GPUs With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor GT Pro Set to Launch on April 23; Colour Options, Design Teased
  2. Itel A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Google Expanding Gemini Live with Camera and Screen Share Features to All Android Devices
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera, More
  5. CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Come With Transparent Protective Cover In-The-Box
  6. OpenAI o3 and o4-Mini AI Models With Visual Reasoning Capabilities Released
  7. Google to Help Android App Developers Identify Excessive Battery Drain With New Android Vitals Metric
  8. Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Price, Expected Specifications
  9. Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Series GPUs With Nvidia Blackwell RTX Architecture, DLSS 4 Launched
  10. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Tipped to Have a Hole-Punch Display and Skip Face ID
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »