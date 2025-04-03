Vivo will unveil the X200s and X200 Ultra handsets later this month. The design and colour options of the Vivo X200s have already been revealed, while the Ultra version's dedicated camera button was officially teased. The company has previously confirmed that it will introduce the Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE tablets alongside the smartphones. A Vivo Watch 5 model will also tag along. The design and colour options of the accompanying devices have been teased. Some key features of the tablets and smartwatch have now surfaced online.

Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online

Official renders of the Vivo Pad 5 Pro suggest that it will be offered in blue, grey, pink, and white colours and will have a dual rear camera unit. A GSMArena report suggests that it will likely sport a 13-inch LCD screen with a 3.1K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 12,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It will likely be offered in RAM options of 8GB and 12GB paired with up to 512GB onboard storage.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Pad SE is said to be a more affordable offering and may come with a 12.5-inch LCD screen and 15W wired charging support. It will support 6GB and 8GB RAM options paired with up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The tablets are teased in blue, titanium, and dark grey colour options.

The official microsite for the Vivo Watch 5 confirms that the smart wearable will run on BlueOS out-of-the-box. It is expected to arrive in Star Black, Moonlight White, and Stainless Steel Belt colourways. It is said to get a round AMOLED display with a digital crown placed on the right edge.

The Vivo X200s is confirmed to come in lavender and mint blue shades. It will have a large, circular rear camera module with a Zeiss-backed triple camera setup and a flat display with very slim, uniform bezels. The Vivo X200 Ultra variant is teased to get a "dedicated" camera button.

