Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Capabilities Teased; Confirmed to Pack Sony LYT-818 Sensors

Vivo X200 Ultra will feature a 14mm ultra wide angle sensor, a 35mm primary camera, and an 85mm Zeiss APO lens.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 April 2025 16:53 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra will carry a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra will feature a Zeiss-branded camera setup
  • Vivo X200 Ultra is teased to boast a 2K OLED display
  • It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Vivo X200 Ultra will be introduced in China on April 21, along with the Vivo X200s. Just days ahead of the formal reveal, Vivo has posted multiple teasers on Weibo revealing the phone's camera capabilities. The Vivo X200 Ultra will use Sony's LYT-818 sensor for its primary and ultra wide angle cameras. It will also support a Photography Kit accessory. The Vivo X200 Ultra is confirmed to ship with a 2K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery. It will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Chinese smartphone brand has dropped new teasers on Weibo detailing the camera unit of the Vivo X200 Ultra. The upcoming handset will feature a Zeiss-branded camera setup comprising a 14mm ultra wide angle sensor, a 35mm primary camera and an 85mm Zeiss APO lens. The 14mm ultra-wide angle sensor and 35mm main camera use the same 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 sensor. The cameras will also have optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The 85mm telephoto sensor of Vivo X200 Ultra is said to be 38 percent more light sensitive than the one found on the Vivo X100 Ultra. The camera unit, along with Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chips, is said to deliver impressive performance. The dedicated VS1 AI image signal processor (ISP) is claimed to provide 80 (trillion operations per second) of computing power. 

Vivo has posted multiple camera samples on the microblogging platform, showcasing the camera advancements of each sensor. The phone is capable of recording 4K videos at 120fps and 4K 60fps with 10-bit log. It features DCG HDR, and the camera unit offers several AI-based features. The handset will ship with an optional Photography Kit.

Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications

The Vivo X200 Ultra has been already teased to boast a 2K OLED Zeiss branded display with Armour glass protection. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 40W wireless and 90W wired charging. The phone will measure 8.69mm in thickness and includes an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Vivo X200 Ultra is scheduled to launch in China on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). It will be unveiled alongside the Vivo X200s, Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE, and Vivo Watch 5.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
