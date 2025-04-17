Technology News
Vivo T4 5G is claimed to be the slimmest smartphone with a 7,300mAh battery in the country.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 5G will likely come with a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 5G may get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED quad-curved display
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • The Vivo T4 5G will support 90W wired, reverse and bypass charging
Vivo T4 5G will be unveiled in India soon. Ahead of its launch in the country, the company has revealed the battery and charging details of the upcoming handset. The thickness and weight of the smartphone have been confirmed as well. It is teased to sport a quad-curved display and carry a Snapdragon chipset. Notably, several key specifications, as well as the phone's expected price details, have surfaced online previously. The Vivo T4 5G is expected to join the Vivo T4x 5G, which was announced in India in March.

Vivo T4 5G Features Revealed Ahead of April 22 Launch

The Vivo T4 5G will be equipped with a 7,300mAh battery, the company confirmed in an X post. It revealed in a press release that the phone will use BlueVolt battery anode materials and third-generation silicon, which is said to improve energy density by 15.7 percent over its predecessor. The company further claimed that the battery on the phone will use Carbon Nanotube conduction, Electrode Reshaping, and Nano Cage Structure technologies, which are said to help maintain battery health over time.

Vivo T4 5G will support 90W wired FlashCharge as well as reverse and bypass charging, the Flipkart microsite for the handset revealed. Bypass charging will enable the phone to bypass the battery and use power directly from the charger. 

As per Vivo, the phone will be the slimmest smartphone with a 7,300mAh battery in the country. The Emerald Blaze edition of the Vivo T4 5G will measure 7.89mm in thickness and weigh 199g. The phone is expected to arrive in a Phantom Grey shade as well.

The Vivo T4 5G will likely get a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. The handset may come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. It may ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It is expected to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS alongside a 2-megapixel sensor at the back, and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

Recent leaks suggested that the Vivo T4 5G will likely come in RAM and storage configurations of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It is expected to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo T4 5G India Launch, Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4 5G Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
