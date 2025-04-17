Realme 14T India launch date has been finally confirmed. The company also revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming handset ahead of its launch. Several key specifications and availability details of the smartphone have been confirmed as well. Meanwhile, recent leaks and reports have suggested the expected price of the handset. Notably, the brand unveiled the Realme 14 Pro series, including the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G handset, in the country earlier this year. The Realme 14x 5G was introduced in December 2024.

Realme 14T India Launch, Colourways, Availability

The Realme 14T will launch in India on April 25 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The phone will be available in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. It will be offered in Satin Ink, Silken Green, and Violet Grace colour options.

Realme 14T Design, Features

The company claims that the Realme 14T has a satin-inspired design. The handset has a slightly raised rectangular rear camera module on the top left corner of the panel. The island holds two camera sensors and a ring-like LED flash unit. The volume rocker and the power button appear on its right edge. The flat display of the phone is seen with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera.

Realme 14T is claimed to sport the segment's brightest AMOLED display with 2,100 nits of peak brightness. The screen will also support 111 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and have TÜV Rheinland certification for less eye strain at night.

The company confirmed that the Realme 14T will be equipped with a 50-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera sensor. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone is said to support up to 54.3 hours of continuous call time, up to 17.2 hours of YouTube streaming, and up to 12.5 hours of gaming.

The Realme 14T will have a 7.97mm thick profile, the company adds. It is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

An earlier leak suggested that the price of the Realme 14T will likely start at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the higher 256GB storage variant is tipped to cost Rs. 18,999.

