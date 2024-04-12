Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • ZTE Axon 60 Ultra With Dual Satellite Connectivity, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Specifications

ZTE Axon 60 Ultra With Dual Satellite Connectivity, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Specifications

ZTE Axon 60 Ultra boasts a 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 April 2024 12:42 IST
ZTE Axon 60 Ultra With Dual Satellite Connectivity, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: ZTE

ZTE Axon 60 Ultra is backed by a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • ZTE Axon 60 Ultra has a hole punch display
  • Price details of the handset are still under wraps
  • ZTE Axon 60 Ultra carries a triple rear camera setup
Advertisement

ZTE Axon 60 Ultra has been launched in China as the latest smartphone in the Axon lineup. The new ZTE handset comes with dual satellite connectivity that lets users receive calls and send texts via China's Tiantong satellite system. The ZTE Axon 60 Ultra boasts a 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The ZTE Axon 60 Ultra is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The price, variants and availability details of the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra are unknown at this moment. 

ZTE Axon 60 Ultra specifications

The ZTE Axon 60 Ultra features a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The display has a hole punch cutout at the top centre to house the selfie shooter. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

As mentioned, the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra comes with dual satellite connectivity. This allows users to make live voice calls and send two-way text messages through China's Tiantong satellite system even when there's not network connectivity. It has a dual-system architecture as well. 

For optics, the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra carries a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for OIS, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

ZTE has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Axon 60 Ultra with 80W wired charging support. It has IP68 water and dust resistance as well.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ZTE Axon 60 Ultra, ZTE Axon 60 Ultra Specifications, ZTE, ZTE Axon Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Android 15 Beta 1 Released With New Security and Privacy Features for Eligible Google Pixel Phones
ZTE Axon 60 Ultra With Dual Satellite Connectivity, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Pack This New Qualcomm Chipset
  2. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price Dropped; Check Revised Rate
  3. Android 15 Beta 1 Released With These New Security and Privacy Features
  4. Apple Could Launch the iPhone 16 in These Seven Colour Options
  5. ZTE Axon 60 Ultra With Dual Satellite Connectivity Goes Official
  6. OpenAI Upgrades Paid ChatGPT Accounts to GPT-4 Turbo, Offers Improvements
#Latest Stories
  1. Baldur's Gate 3 Wins Best Game, Four Other Honors at BAFTA Games Awards 2024: See Full List of Winners
  2. TikTok Reportedly Working on AI Influencers That Will Create Content for Advertisers
  3. Google Photos App Could Add an Option to Compress Existing Files to Get More Storage Space: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India Slashed: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  5. Small Crypto Players in Dubai to Get Benefits from VARA Regulators: Details
  6. Apple Expands Self-Repair Options With Support for Used Genuine Parts; Extends Activation Lock to Components
  7. Adobe Reportedly Paying for Videos to Train a New Text-to-Video AI Model
  8. ZTE Axon 60 Ultra With Dual Satellite Connectivity, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Specifications
  9. Android 15 Beta 1 Released With New Security and Privacy Features for Eligible Google Pixel Phones
  10. OpenAI Brings GPT-4 Turbo to Paid ChatGPT Accounts, Claims ‘Improved Capabilities in Writing’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »